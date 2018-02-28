Steal Alert: J. Crew All Wool Legacy & Unconstructed Wool Blend Blazers are 30% off

Big hat tip to Adam T. for sending in the style tip about how the 30% off code is working on these blazers…

This is unexpected.

Just launched only a few months back, J. Crew’s new unconstructed, 55% wool, 45% cotton blazer was already seemingly fairly priced at just under $200. Not only is it getting a discount, it’s getting a significant discount with the 30% off select full priced items code DIYUMSN.

Left: The Unconstructed Wool/Cotton Ludlow | Right: The All Wool Legacy in Ludlow or Crosby.

So is its big brother, the all wool Legacy blazers in the slim Ludlow or the more athletic Crosby fit. Both of these blazers (or, technically, all three of these blazers if you count the Crosby and Ludlow fits for the Legacy) rarely go on sale. And if they do, it’s usually more like 25% off. Not 30% off.

So yeah. Today’s a good day if you’re in the market for a navy blazer.

Full review of the Unconstructed Wool/Cotton Ludlow can be found here.

Full review of the previous, Italian wool version of the Legacy can be found here.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The Unconstructed, 55% wool / 45% Cotton Ludlow. Now under $140 with the code.