Style Scenario: The First Day it Sorta Feels like Spring

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Despite old man winter usually throwing one final haymaker in mid-March, spring really is right around the corner. So that first, noticeably warm and sunny day is gonna happen soon. Here’s one way to embrace the change in the weather, without looking like you’re boarding a plane for the equator.

The Sportcoat: J. Crew Factory Thompson Fit Linen Sportcoat – $100ish. Is it as good as the Portuguese linen/cotton version from big brother J. Crew? No, but it’s close, and it’s a heck of a lot less expensive. 100%, crisp linen here. No lining to the back whatsoever. Trim fit. Not bad for around a hundred bucks. Will be perfect with white or off white, lightweight chinos when the weather gets super hot in a few months. Pair it with some light blue pants and a white shirt and you’re set for a Kentucky Derby party.

The Wallet: FormFunctionForm Archslim – $94. Perfect for those who are struck by random ideas throughout the day and want to write them down before they evaporate into thin air. Sure, you could just dictate that idea into your phone, but physically writing, pen to paper, for many of us often begets further genius. Or semi genius. Or… sorta not as stupid as usual.

The Shirt: Buttoned Down Fitted Solid Non-Iron Dress Shirt Without Pocket – $39. Or, whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be.

The Sunglasses: Ray Ban Clubmaster Green G-15 Lens Sunglasses – $89.99. These are the more modern leaning, slightly bigger versions. A bit chunkier than the original, but still nowhere near sport shades. A perfect blend of retro and contemporary. 57mm in diameter, so, good for us fellas with bigger noggins.

The Briefcase: Cole HaanSlim Double Zip Leather Brief – $139.97. Not a bad price for simple, textured leather brief.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mid-Calf Merino Blend Charcoal Socks – $12.50. It’s way too early for sockless. Sorry.

The Shoes: Adidas Stan Smith – $60. As good as it gets and as classic as it gets. Super comfortable. Absurdly versatile. And while the price on these has been jacked up to $75 pretty much everywhere else, you can still get em’ for sixty at Lord and Taylor. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $23.97 w/ FRIEND ($39.95). Hey look. It’s this thing again. Why? Because it’s that good. Also, it’s getting a rare discount with GAP’s almost totally exclusion free F&F offer. That’s rare, being that leather accessories are almost always excluded.

The Watch: Todd Snyder “The Mod” Timex in Olive – $138. Throwback “bullseye” dial. Muted olive and cream color scheme. Casual, but not boring. Can be had for less if you got one of those $100 off $200 codes in a catalog and you play your cards right.

The Jeans: Old Navy SLIM FIT Flex Max Jeans in Medium Wash – $32 ($44.99). Super comfortable, and while there’s a slight bit of fading to the fabric, it actually works as a transitional jean between cold and warm temps. Down to $32 at checkout thanks to a 20% off, code free offer.