Monday Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free for Cardmembers, Further Huckberry Reductions, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. B.R.: Cardmembers get 50% off reg. price w/ BRCARD50 & Extra 10% off w/ BRCARD
- Slim Cotton Stretch Basketweave Blazer – $111.60 ($248)
- Slim Traveler Pant – $44.32 ($98.50)
- Slim Blue Textured Italian Cotton Blazer – $111.60 ($248)
- Waller Brogue Oxford – $71.10 ($158)
- Nicklas Sneakers – $57.60 ($128)
- Rapid Movement Denim – $53.10 ($118)
- Slim Japanese Traveler Jeans – $53.10 ($118 per)
- Cotton/Merino Heritage Honeycomb-Stitch Cardigan –$66.60 ($148)
- Slim Brown Cotton-Linen Blazer – $111.60 ($248)
No BR Merch exclusions here, and it can be a GAP or Old Navy credit card. Also, prices above reflect the extra 10% off cardmembers get at checkout by stacking BRCARD. This appears to be a preview of their upcoming Friends and Family event which runs Wednesday through next Monday. As good as it gets for Banana Republic. Now is a very, very good time to pick up some Rapid Movement denim or Traveler pants.
#2. Todd Snyder: $100 off $200+ w/ Catalog Code
- The Military Watch ($138) + Italian Silk Tie ($78) = $116 ($216)
- The Mod Watch ($138) + Italian Silk Tie ($78) = $116 ($216)
Check your mail boxes. No, not inboxes, mail boxes. Like, the post office. Snail mail. If you get the Todd Snyder catalog, you should have a receive $100 off $200+ single use code (starts with SP18- ). Works on Todd Snyder, Todd Snyder x Champion, AND Timex. No sale merchandise though. Just a couple of easy combos above. Of course, plenty of Todd Snyder items are north of $200, but if you’re looking to grab one of their Timex watches, dropping a classic knit tie in the mix is a great way to get the discount. Big thanks to Brandon D. and Brian S. for the tips!
#3. Huckberry: Futher Winter Sale Reductions
- USA Made Flint & Tinder Moleskin Shirt Jacket in Spruce or Navy – $89.98 ($198)
- Taylor Stitch Wool Blend “The Telegraph” Jacket – $139.98 ($278)
- Taylor Stitch The Rover Jacket in Oak Herringbone Waxed Wool or Chocolate Beeswax – $149.98 ($298)
- Huckberry x Chippewa 6″ Service Boot in Roughout Tan – $194.98 ($280)
Whoa now. Okay. Huckberry seems very, very serious about clearing out their winter goods. And some even drastically further reductions have been taken. And a lot of it is hard wearing (yet really good looking) made in the USA stuff. But hop to it if you’re interested and able. Sizes seem to be going very quick.
BONUS J. Crew: 30% off Work Suiting with code WORKIT
- Ludlow Fit Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $455 ($650)
- Crosby Fit Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $455 ($650)
- Ludlow Fit Wide Lapel Italian Worsted Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $455 ($650)
Not as good as the oddly large 40% off cut that happened last week, but still certainly worth a mention. Especially for those who prefer suit separates, where you get to pick the specific sized jacket and then a specific sized pant, instead of being stuck with “nested” pairs.
BONUS II Cost Plus World Market Buy More, Save More – 20% off $100+, 25% off $200+, 30% off $300+, & Free Shipping at $100 w/ STOCKUP
- Donabe Pot + Donabe Cookbook + Soba Noodles + Umami Puree – $83.12 ($103.90)
- Blue Diamond Wool Kilim Lekan Area Rug 5′ x 8′ – $151.87 ($202.49)
- Capresso Espresso And Cappuccino Machine + Linen Kitchen Towel – $159.73 ($212.98)
- Black Wood Campaign Desk + St. Laurent Pencil Cup – $216.98 ($309.98)
- Dolphin Gray Woven Apel Armchair – $244.99 ($349.99) shown above
- Live Edge Wood Sloan Dining Table – $489.99 ($699.99)
Well this is a nice little deal from Cost Plus World Market. Discount doesn’t set in until you cross the $100 threshold, but if you’re shopping for larger goods, that’s not too hard to accomplish. Combinations of products in the picks above were done to maximize the discount. A good way to see multiple products from Cost Plus put together is to scroll through their “Shop By Room” page. Offer can not be applied to food, wine, gift certificates, or past purchases. Code STOCKUP expires Tuesday, 3/6.
