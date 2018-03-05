Monday Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free for Cardmembers, Further Huckberry Reductions, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

No BR Merch exclusions here, and it can be a GAP or Old Navy credit card. Also, prices above reflect the extra 10% off cardmembers get at checkout by stacking BRCARD. This appears to be a preview of their upcoming Friends and Family event which runs Wednesday through next Monday. As good as it gets for Banana Republic. Now is a very, very good time to pick up some Rapid Movement denim or Traveler pants.

Check your mail boxes. No, not inboxes, mail boxes. Like, the post office. Snail mail. If you get the Todd Snyder catalog, you should have a receive $100 off $200+ single use code (starts with SP18- ). Works on Todd Snyder, Todd Snyder x Champion, AND Timex. No sale merchandise though. Just a couple of easy combos above. Of course, plenty of Todd Snyder items are north of $200, but if you’re looking to grab one of their Timex watches, dropping a classic knit tie in the mix is a great way to get the discount. Big thanks to Brandon D. and Brian S. for the tips!

Whoa now. Okay. Huckberry seems very, very serious about clearing out their winter goods. And some even drastically further reductions have been taken. And a lot of it is hard wearing (yet really good looking) made in the USA stuff. But hop to it if you’re interested and able. Sizes seem to be going very quick.

Not as good as the oddly large 40% off cut that happened last week, but still certainly worth a mention. Especially for those who prefer suit separates, where you get to pick the specific sized jacket and then a specific sized pant, instead of being stuck with “nested” pairs.

Well this is a nice little deal from Cost Plus World Market. Discount doesn’t set in until you cross the $100 threshold, but if you’re shopping for larger goods, that’s not too hard to accomplish. Combinations of products in the picks above were done to maximize the discount. A good way to see multiple products from Cost Plus put together is to scroll through their “Shop By Room” page. Offer can not be applied to food, wine, gift certificates, or past purchases. Code STOCKUP expires Tuesday, 3/6.

Also worth a mention on a Monday