Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds 1st Quality Dress Shoes at Brooks Brothers for $223.50

Brooks Brothers is running their wardrobe event right now. That means 3 shirts for $169, 1818 suits 2 for $1499, and then 25% off most of the rest of what they carry. Including some sale items. And some of those sale items that are getting the cut? That would be their collection of already on-sale, USA made, slim rubber soled Allen Edmonds shoes. At checkout they drop under $225.

That’s really quite good, considering that Allen Edmonds is running a flash sale on 2nds quality (scratch and dings) right now, and 2nds on most of these models are going for $211.65. Plus, you’re on the hook there for a $25 restocking fee. But these? They’re first quality.

Only difference between these and their sold-by-AE counterparts is the Brooks Brothers branded slim, grippy sole (which some of us really like, and you’d normally have to shell out extra for the v-tread at AE) and a slightly different “Poron” footbed at the heel.

Other than that, they’re the real deal. Not bad considered that with the recent Allen Edmonds price increase, these things usually list for over $400.

That’s all. Carry on.