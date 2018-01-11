Best Posts of 2017 – Suit purchase order, in demand sneakers, & How To Wear It

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2017, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2017. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks. (Top Photo Credit)

So you want to start purchasing suits. But where to start? Is navy the standard, or would charcoal be your best bet? Or should you just throw caution to the wind and take a cue from Nicholas Lowry? We’d suggest not, at least to start. Take a look at the handy infographic contained in this post for our suggestions on what suits you should purchase in order.

Has there ever been a definitive answer to this? Seems like you can still go on their site and order product. Their social media is still up, but they haven’t posted anything since last summer. Regardless, the advice from this site? Stay away.

The Nike Killshot

There was a lot of buzz around the Nike Killshot in 2017. They’re nice sneaker, but frankly after review, we didn’t get it. So we offered up 10 alternative sneakers that we thought would make good alternatives. Our top choice for an alternative is the Adidas Stan Smith, which received a lot of love on this site in 2017.

How To Wear It

Our “How To Wear It” series continued in 2017 with outfits complied around burgundy chinos, a truer blue sportcoat, and the $1500 Wardrobe.

Yes, exercise is one of them. And the 9 others will help you look, and feel, your best, clothes or not.