Steal Alert: Adidas Stan Smiths for $42

I’m actually a bit embarrassed that it took me so many years to jump on the Stan Smith bandwagon. But, after some time attempting to find the “perfect” pair of white sneakers, I finally gave these a shot a few months back. And? I’m sold. Forever.

Let’s compare them to the oh-so-popular, $90 J. Crew Nike Killshot. This is just my opinion, but, as someone who’s experienced both, the Stan Smith:

Has far superior leather (thick but soft, not papery like the Killshot)

Is much more comfortable (cushioning that holds up to hours of wear)

Appears to be better made (much more substantial feeling/reinforced eyelets/better laces)

Goes with more outfits (no, there’s no attractive gum sole on the Stan Smith, but in the long run that’s actually a good thing)

Bottom line: The Stan Smith is good. Real good. So good that they made our Bang-for-the-Buck list. It was one of the first items that came to mind while I was putting that post together.

The fact that the 30% off code at adidas FRIENDS works on these things, is insane. They’re a bargain at $60 (most 3rd party stores sell them for $70 – $75 while adidas has them direct for $60,) let alone $42. And they even ship for free.

So, Killshot fan boys, you may have your Nike J. Crew sneakers (if you can ever get your hands on them). I’ll order not one but two pairs of these, for less, and be just as happy if not happier.

That’s all. Carry on.