The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Sep. ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

No, this is not the same sale that’s got their Kenton boots marked down right now. This was for their higher end Ludlow line. Italian leathers, and fancier designs. Dropping those down to $150 was… bizarre. And many jumped on it. (Meanwhile, their leather Ludlow chukkas are surprisingly included in this most recent 40% off select shoes promo.)

Best Ind. Item Deal: The Black Tux Free Rental (for Combat Gent customers)

It’s hard to beat “free.” Even if it’s a rental, and not a purchase. The Black Tux was offering a free rental for the grooms who got screwed by Combatant Gent going teats up. Not a bad gesture, and a smart bit of PR.

2nd Best Individual Item Deal: Jomers Italian Wool Half Canvas Suits

Can something be a “deal” even if it’s full price? I think it can. $250 for an Italian wool, half canvas suit is unheard of. That’s less than a J. Crew Factory Thompson. The issue? Getting your hands on one before they run out of stock. Also, if you’ve got some weight to your lower body, you might be out of luck. Full review here.

Biggest much ado about not much: UNIQLO Customized Shirts

Uniqlo has made the jump from S/M/L sizing in their dress shirts, to neck & sleeve measurements. And the people went bananas. I understand nothing.

Most Fun Tradition: Fall Temptation

Fall is the best. Especially when it comes to clothes. And the new arrivals have been comin’ in thick and fast over the last month or so. Rounding up some of the best of the best in the affordable men’s style world is something we look forward to doing every year.

Most Exaggerated Word Usage: “Essentials” & “Should“

Are all of those Fall “essentials” essential? Nah. Should every man really own each style of those 5 watches? Nope. But… well, y’know. Thanks for understanding that on this site, they’re more guidelines really (if that).

Most Wheelhouse Post: The Best Affordable Updated Navy Blazers

What makes a navy blazer “updated?” The answers are right there, up above. Head here for the picks.

Most Accurate Observation: Joe & Blankets

Via threads: You know fall is coming up when Joe starts pushing wool throws.

Me: Guilty.

Oddest Critique: September’s Playlist & Masculinity

Self-described “alt/indie country music fan” guy on social media: Whoever made this playlist is super insecure in his masculinity. No more Dan Auerbach please!

Me: Lighten up Francis. There’s Lizzo and Tori Amos in there. We’re hardly blowin’ coal and tea-bagging you with our truck nutz. Maybe try to not base so much of your self-identity on your individual tastes in music. If you’re so sensitive to someone else’s music picks that you can’t help but pseudo-psycho-analyze over social media, using your own perception as a base, then perhaps you’re gripping a little too tight.

Most Stylish Use of Stainless Steel: Seiko Turtle + Samurai

Good gracious. Those are enough to make any leather band addict consider switching to the metallic side of the aisle. Turtle is $229 (final sale) at Massdrop right now. The Samurai is closer to $400, but geeze it’s a mighty fine looking alternative to an Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean.

Least “Kingsman” like Pose

What, precisely, am I attempting to do here? Replace the umbrella with a big sparkly flag and it looks like I’m about to do some serious twirling for a high school color guard. I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH MY HANDS.

