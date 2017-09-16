Steal Alert: 50% off Select J. Crew Ludlow Line Shoes

Well that’s surprising. That might just be the best deal J. Crew has run in awhile. Obviously it’s limited to shoes (and no 3rd party shoes) but knocking a cool 50% off their Goodyear Welted Ludlow shoe line is nothing to sneeze at.

Was $298 – $318. Now $149 – $159.

The highlight for some of us? Those chukkas. Especially the new suede option. Perfect for fall. Pretty sure all of J. Crew’s shoes (even the higher end Ludlow line) are made in China. But for the materials used plus that hearty Goodyear welt, it’s gonna be tough to replicate for $150 – $160. Code STEPUP expires this Monday 9/18. Big thanks to Liam for the tip.

That’s it. Carry on with your weekend.