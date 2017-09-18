Monday Sales Tripod – Italian Wool Sportcoats, New Goodyear Welted BR Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Plus, for the big spenders, you can knock an extra 10% off on top of the 30% off if you eclipse a $1000 threshold. But, if you inhabit the smart-casual world (like most of us do), then fall sportcoats might be on your list. And Brooks Brothers has you covered. Milano fit is their true slim, while the Regent is a really nice option for the fellas who like to pump some iron (arm holes actually have a reasonable amount of space to em’).

No code needed here. No 3rd party merchandise, but everything else is fair game (as long as you trip that high $200 threshold). Big hat tip to Brandon D. for digging up the new Goodyear Welted shoes from Banana Republic. Head here for their first foray into the Goodyear Welted world (they were loafers back then). These are Bluchers/Derbies this time around (no, not oxfords, but who’s counting). Deal expires on Wednesday 9/20.

Well that’s a hell of a public relations push. So if you’re one of the many who got (or is getting) screwed over by Combatant Gentleman when it comes to wedding prep, The Black Tux (the GQ approved online tux RENTAL, not purchase, company) is offering a (a, singular) free rental as a goodwill (and good PR) gesture. Send your receipt and wedding date to their email social@theblacktux.com. They say they’ll send you a code for a free rental as long as your date is at least 2 weeks out and before the end of the year. Impressive. Full disclosure, I have no prior experience with The Black Tux either as a customer or as a business contact. So, flying a bit blind here. But the reviews seem solid.

That’s a pretty darn good price being that Clubmasters usually go for north of $100 on Amazon. The clubmaster is about as classic as it gets. Note that they’re sized classically too. Lenses ain’t huge on these things. You’ve got an option of 49mm or 51mm at checkout. Final sale as always.

So now’s the time to jump on the GAP stuff you like what’s usually excluded. Their terrific basic leather belts (not too thick, not too thin, just right for smart casual) are a basic that many of us lean on plenty. Usually they’re excluded. Not this time.

