Monday Sales Tripod – Italian Wool Sportcoats, New Goodyear Welted BR Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Bros: 30% off Select Suits, Sportcoats, Shirts & Ties
- Wool Herringbone Sportcoat in Regent or Milano Fit – $348.60 ($498)
- Milano Fit Multi-Check Wool Sport Coat – $348.60 ($498)
- Super Soft Construction Regent Fit Wool and Cashmere Sport Coat – $348.60 ($498)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $348.60 ($498)
- Regent Fit Sharkskin 1818 Suit – $838.60 ($1198)
Plus, for the big spenders, you can knock an extra 10% off on top of the 30% off if you eclipse a $1000 threshold. But, if you inhabit the smart-casual world (like most of us do), then fall sportcoats might be on your list. And Brooks Brothers has you covered. Milano fit is their true slim, while the Regent is a really nice option for the fellas who like to pump some iron (arm holes actually have a reasonable amount of space to em’).
#2. B.R.: 40% off + Free 2-3 Day ship. on $200+
- Double-Faced Italian Wool-Blend Topcoat – $226.80 ($378)
- Slim Olive Wool Tweed Blazer – $178.80 ($298)
- Heritage Long Trench Coat – $196.80 ($328)
- Made in Spain Goodyear Welted Wingtips – $210 ($350)
- Italian Wool-Blend Twill Peacoat – $178.80 ($298)
No code needed here. No 3rd party merchandise, but everything else is fair game (as long as you trip that high $200 threshold). Big hat tip to Brandon D. for digging up the new Goodyear Welted shoes from Banana Republic. Head here for their first foray into the Goodyear Welted world (they were loafers back then). These are Bluchers/Derbies this time around (no, not oxfords, but who’s counting). Deal expires on Wednesday 9/20.
#3. The Black Tux: Free Rental for guys who got hosed by CombatGent
Well that’s a hell of a public relations push. So if you’re one of the many who got (or is getting) screwed over by Combatant Gentleman when it comes to wedding prep, The Black Tux (the GQ approved online tux RENTAL, not purchase, company) is offering a (a, singular) free rental as a goodwill (and good PR) gesture. Send your receipt and wedding date to their email social@theblacktux.com. They say they’ll send you a code for a free rental as long as your date is at least 2 weeks out and before the end of the year. Impressive. Full disclosure, I have no prior experience with The Black Tux either as a customer or as a business contact. So, flying a bit blind here. But the reviews seem solid.
BONUS Massdrop: Ray Ban Clubmasters – $76.99 FINAL
That’s a pretty darn good price being that Clubmasters usually go for north of $100 on Amazon. The clubmaster is about as classic as it gets. Note that they’re sized classically too. Lenses ain’t huge on these things. You’ve got an option of 49mm or 51mm at checkout. Final sale as always.
BONUS II GAP: 40% off NO EXCLUSIONS w/ SOGOOD
- Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown or Black – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Gap + Clarks Bushacre Boots – $60 ($100)
- Gap + Clarks Chelsea Boots – $66 ($110)
- Slim Fit Jeans w/ 2% Stretch – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Athletic Taper Fit Jeans w/ 2% Stretch – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Lightweight Slim Fit Khakis – $35.97 ($59.95)
- Lightweight PERFORMANCE Khakis in Slim or Straight Fit – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Quilted Jacket – $47.97 ($79.95)
So now’s the time to jump on the GAP stuff you like what’s usually excluded. Their terrific basic leather belts (not too thick, not too thin, just right for smart casual) are a basic that many of us lean on plenty. Usually they’re excluded. Not this time.
Also worth a mention on a Tuesday
- Lands’ End: 25% off w/ BRISK and 6149
- J. Crew: Their 50% off select shoes code STEPUP ends today. Looks like they’re just about sold out of most of the shoes, except for these leather chukkas.
- Allen Edmonds: All Clearance Belts are now $49 and under.