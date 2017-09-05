5 Watch Styles Every Man Should Own

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.

There are plenty of watches out there. Different styles. Different brands. Different makes. It’s almost enough to make one give up on wearing a watch altogether and settle with using their phone to tell the time. But then who wants to be that guy? Okay, some of you are good with being that guy. And that’s more than fine. But if you want to start wearing a watch and/or start building a watch collection, here’s a listing of the five different basic styles of watches that every man “should” own. (As always, there are exceptions, and these are more suggestions than “shoulds.”)

The Digital Watch

Digital you say? Where am I, 1980? Yes, digital watches were indeed popular in the 80’s but they have their place today too, and not just in some retro-cool kind of way. Going out hiking and wanting something rugged and tough? The Casio G-Shock series of watches can’t be beat. What if you’re more of a runner than a hiker? Then Timex has you covered with their popular Iron Man watches. Finally for those of you just looking for a casual ‘hey, I’m a digital watch guy, what of it?” there’s the reto looking Casio A168W-1. (Above Photo Credit)

The Dress Watch

It’s hard to go wrong with a dress watch. Sure you won’t be chopping wood while wearing it, but then again who’d want to? The above Tissot Carson Chrono might not be cheap (or simple), but under $400 for an automatic chronograph is actually pretty tough to make. Or if you’re looking for something more minimalist, it’s hard to go wrong with an Orient Bambino Automatic. They make multiple versions, but all have clean lines and classic good looks. What’s not to like? Finally if you’re looking for something fun yet dressy at the same time, the Timex Weekender Fairfield, with all it’s different strap combinations, is hard to beat. Provided of course the legendary ticking of the Weekender doesn’t drive you crazy.

The Dive Watch

Now just because you’re not a diver doesn’t mean you can’t wear a dive watch. They’re tough, easy to read, and versatile (even if there was some debate on threads about what you can wear with a dive watch). Invicta has some nice, inexpensive dive watches, but some take issue with their close likeness to the Rolex Submariner. A perennial favorite is the Casio MDV-106-1A. And for good reason; affordable, rugged, stylish. Some might stop right there, but there’s also the Seiko SKX series to contend with. So there is definitely no shortage of dive watches to consider, and the price points can be everywhere from dirt cheap to outrageously expensive.

The Weekend Beater

If you’re going to spend money on a nice watch, you don’t want to be bashing it around on weekends. That’s where the weekend beater watch comes in. A watch that won’t cause you to break down and cry if and/or when the crystal gets scratched. Weekend watches are of course subjective, but a Timex Expedition will do nicely. Or for something a little less busy, the Seiko SNK series of watches are a safe bet.

The Grail Watch

Finally there’s the grail watch. The one that is, as the French say, la Pièce De Résistance of your collection. These types of watches are highly personal. For some it will be an Omega Speedmaster or a Rolex GMT, or something very few people have heard about. The important thing about a grail watch is the watch is important to you. Because at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters. Well that and doing your happy dance.