The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Jan. ’16

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

The suits were a bit funkier this time around than outlet openings of past… but… the deals were still incredible, and there’s always a hell of a lot more in there than just suits. Sportcoats. Sweaters. Outerwear. Shoes. Usually a sale that’s nothing but final sale items is something to steer clear of. The Suitsupply Outlet? Forget it. The stock moves lightning fast. And for good reason.

2nd Best Sale(s): All the Post Holiday Clearances

Everybody from Ledbury to H&M to Bonobos (lots of Bonobos sales this month) to J. Crew and J. Crew Factory got in on the act this month. If you were one of the fellas who decided to do a no-spend January this year? Good gravy that must have been a tough one. (Above: J. Crew’s tweed Blazers, Ledbury’s sportcoats, The Allen Edmonds First Avenue, and the Orvis Lambskin Driving Gloves… all of which got some pretty solid price cuts this past month.)

Most Wheelhouse Dappered Post: How to buy your First Suit

Part of the reason this website was created almost a decade ago was because I blew $400+ on a suit I ended up hating. I’d prefer to prevent that from happening to as many as people as possible. So, pass it along if you think you know someone who might find it of some use.

Most Anticipated New Series: The Dappered Space

Really pleased with the warm reception you guys gave the first post in this (hopefully) long running series. I think we’ve all seen enough WIWT posts on social media featuring dudes in well thought out outfits, yet in the background their apartment or house is an ignored & cluttered visual (and physical) biohazard. SO… this series will be all about making the place where you live look and feel as good as you do in your duds.

Another home run. There was some push back on Facebook, however, about newer editions of the Deacon and Gunner being more stiff and less forgiving? These Harrows were fantastic though. Hm. Gonna keep an eye out for the latest batch of Deacons and Gunners to see if they have messed with the leather.

There’s less iron… but you’ll still need an iron. Get an iron. And an ironing board. Learn to use it. It’s really not that hard. “Just wash, dry, and wear!” Pffft. Right. My (well toned, skinny jeans cannot contain) ass.

Image most inspired by American Gothic: Winter Essentials

How you doin’??

Worst Compliment that’s still probably a Compliment: Cuddly

Man, a dude with that ^ kind of chutzpah probably slays when it comes to finding a mate.

Best style-related image to make the interwebz rounds: Hank’s Look

Brilliant. Thanks to Tim for bringing this to our collective attention. Good grief we are a strange species, aren’t we? And, well, one more time w/ this seems appropriate…

Oddest Critique of a Style Scenario Item: Lazy Winter Day / Snowed In

“The shoes don’t work with the other clothes. It needs a more formal type of footwear” – From Social Media

Thanks, but they’re slippers. For staying inside. On a lazy winter day.

Most useful post to new-years-resolutioners: Gym Style Commandments

Mentioned recently over in this style scenario. And there are plenty more than just ten, if you consider having decent etiquette to be a formula in the greater sense of having style. Like… if there are six treadmills and I’m on #5 and there’s not a soul on #1 – #4 and you’re the notorious stinky guy (who admittedly, probably doesn’t know he’s stinky, which kinda stinks) please don’t get on #6. Please.

Best Social Media Post about our Winter Vacation: This One

Thank you all for another great 2016. (And no, we don’t know what kind of dog breed she is/has in her. She’s 100% Humane Society.)

