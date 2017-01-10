Style Scenario: At the Gym

About the Author: Stephen Knight is a senior at the University of Central Florida, majoring in finance. While not golfing, playing football, or hanging with his Sigma Pi brothers, he can be found creating content for his recently launched Uni$urvival YouTube channel. (top photo credit)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The holidays are over, which means that the ever revolving “New Years Resolution” season is now in full swing. The gym is an often overlooked area when it comes to style because we’re sweating, grinding, and often doing something we absolutely disdain (looking at you cardio). But just like when wearing your favorite suit or jeans, feeling good about what you wear to the gym can not only affect your confidence, but the performance that is needed to look good in the gym and when wearing your favorite outfit outside of it.

The Shirt: Nike Sleeveless Dry Fit – $28. Leave the under-tank at home, and grab something that you’re meant to sweat in. This sleeveless shirt is breathable, and is fitted enough that you can forget that it’s there. Nike makes a good product, but all their competitors have something that is similar. Deals can be found on Amazon, and don’t sleep on stores like Ross, Marshalls, etc. You can find some gold if you dig hard enough.

The Jacket: Old Navy Hooded Performance Jacket – $54.40 ($68). Some of us are lucky enough to live in climates where we don’t have to pull a jacket out very often. But that isn’t the case for a lot of guys. So if you have to brave the winter air in order to get to and from the gym, or decide to go on a run outside, make sure you are warm enough to get by. Don’t let the cold be the reason you don’t workout. One off day turns into two, which turns into three, then next thing you know, you’ll be starting up again for 2018. The jacket is on sale now, but should drop much further with future codes and deals.

The Shorts: Champion Mesh Short – $12ish. Basic colors of these shorts are sold through Amazon and only cost about 12 dollars. Has an internal quickcord to adjust the waist, and pockets should you need them. Might not be the longest lasting gym shorts you ever purchase, but at that price you can afford to replace them as often as needed. 9″ inseam should provide good range of movement at the knee without catching for most body types.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino Wool No-Show Socks – $15.95. Sixteen dollars for a pair of socks might be a little tough to swallow, especially when they’re socks you plan to beat up. But these made in the USA socks are 51% merino wool which is great for not only comfort, but for its temperature regulating properties. They’re also backed by an “unconditional lifetime guarantee”, and have been pretty highly reviewed on Amazon. Want something (much) cheaper? These mainly poly socks from Adidas are soft, are easy to laundry, and have just enough “squish” without getting too bulky.

The Trainers: Nike Free Train Versatility – $79.99 ($90) & Converse Chuck Taylors – $50. We’ll get to the chucks in a second. As for the Nike Free Trains, they’re highly reviewed trainers that are supposedly good for both running and crossfit. Made with lightweight knit cables that are breathable and hug your feet, so you don’t have to worry about a shoe falling off mid box jump. On to the Converse, personally when I squat or dead lift, I want to stand on as level of a surface I can get for solid support without going barefoot (for obvious reasons). Chuck Taylors have just about the hardest, flattest soles you can find around, and are known in the lifting community as one of the best stable shoe options.

The Wearable: Fitbit Charge HR – $108. Tracking is invaluable, and seeing yourself get better and better is great motivation. This Fitbit can sync automatically with wireless devices, and is water resistant so you can sweat all over it (not swim or shower proof).

The Listening Device: Your Phone. You already have it, so why not put it to use? With arm-band, slim waistbands, and even pockets in your shorts, you should be able to download, create, or stream your favorite music or podcasts. Whatever it takes to motivate you, or make the time pass quicker. Too bulky? It’s tough to beat the functionality of an iPod shuffle. Built in clip has plenty of tension to hold to your shorts or tank sleeve.

The Album: The Killers “Hot Fuss”. This punk/new wave influenced debut album from The Killers features driving beats with the occasional slower tempo song mixed in, making it a great album to work out to. Features classics like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me”.

The Water Bottle: Life Factory Glass Water Bottle – $18.75. There’s something about drinking water from glass that keeps the integrity of the flavor. Plastic bottles can impart an odd essence to your water. And if the plastic is flavoring your water, what exactly is that plastic releasing into your water? The silicone sleeve provides grip, and protects the glass itself (which is pretty thick) if you knock it over.

The Gym Bag: Everest Gym Bag with Wet Pocket – $26.95. Let’s not forget, you’re going to the gym. This is functionality over style here. Plenty of storage for everything you need to pack in and out of the gym, plus a side pocket for shoes or wet gear.

The Laundry Tip: Use a little vinegar, and don’t mix gym clothes with regular laundry. Vinegar is the ultimate stench killer. It does wonder on the polyesters and nylons of the world when added along side detergent. Even with vinegar though, gym clothes stink can transfer to other items, so keep the gym clothes separate from your everyday clothes and towels. Better to be safe than sorry.