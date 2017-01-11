Style Scenario: Lazy Winter Day (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Look, no one needs to tell you how to dress at home on your down time. But what’s the point of trying to live your best life outside your house, if you default to full slob as soon as you step in the door? Just because you’re snowed in, or taking it slow one weekend, or choosing to shut out the world except for a date and/or a few friends and a hearty pot of stew, doesn’t mean pajama bottoms and a ripped up t-shirt is called for. Here’s one way to look good and stay super comfortable. No item below costs more than a hundred bucks.



The Sweater: Target Merona Shawl Collar Cardigan – $29.99. Hoodie alternative #458234. 80% cotton / 20% poly material. According to reader Ray P., these might run a touch small. So size up unless you want a tighter/trimmer fit. Big thanks to Ray for the tip!

The Henley: Banana Republic 80% Merino / 20% Cashsmere Henley – $64.80 @ 40% off ($108). SPENDY for a henley. But unlike the usual, all cotton waffle numbers, this one is 80% merino wool, and a whopping 20% cashmere. So, should be smooth and soft, and will breathe as good as a technical fabric. Want something cheaper? Try this one, now on a deep discount, from J. Crew’s Wallace and Barnes line.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury x Red Wing – $79.99. Yes, these tan versions are, in fact, Red Wing Timexs. At least, the strap should be made of Red Wing boot leather.

The Pants: Bonobos Moleskin Jeans in Olive – $89.60 FINAL w/ GETIT30 ($148). Moleskin is a pricey fabric, but boy are these things worth it. Italian cotton moleskin with 2% stretch for even more comfort. Sizes are going quick. If a $90 splurge is out of the price range, which is totally understandable, an earth tone pair of cheap cords would look just fine here too.

The Slippers: Armor Lux Striped Wool Slippers – $47ish. Unlike cheap slipper with poly faux-fleece linings, these won’t suffocate our feet and give you swamp foot in the process. Nice and breathable. Made in France. Ships worldwide but you’re on the hook for returns. Might run a half size large. Maybe.

The Belt: Banana Republic Textured Leather Belt – $44.59 ($59.50). Or, whatever preferred casual belt you happen to have on hand.

The Mugs: Best Made Co Enamel Wear pair of 20 oz mugs – $19 ($38). There’s just something about enamel wear. Built to last. Looks incredible. Something you’ll find yourself reaching for time and time again.

The Throw: Bespoke Post “Dwell” Wool Blend Throw – $45. Ditch the cheap polyester fleece blankets and go with something you’d be proud to throw over a chair, the back of a couch, or your date’s legs.

The Beverage: North Coast Brewing Old Rasputin Imperial Stout. Spendy, since it’s an imperial and comes in four packs, but it’s a legend for a reason. 75 IBUs so there’s a bit of hops in there too.

The Entertainment: Monopoly – $14.28 & Cards Against Humanity – $25. A classic, and a new classic. Just be warned that Cards Against Humanity isn’t family friendly (well, depends on the family I suppose, but chances are it’s very much not.)