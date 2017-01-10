In Review: The JC Penney Stafford Harrow Grain Leather Boot

JC Penney’s “Stafford” brand makes two kinds of shoes & boots. One has good designs but leather that’s just a little too smooth and stiff (albeit just fine for the price point), and the other type would be shoes and boots with great looks as well as oddly soft and pliable leather.

These belong to the latter category.

Stafford’s latest, super affordable, oddly nice boot. Now with a noticeable grain.

The Harrow is the real deal. Following in the footsteps of the hugely popular Deacon and Gunner, these are the next evolution in terms of aesthetics.

The leather continues to be nice and soft and almost athletic-shoe comfortable out of the box, but here on the new “Harrow” that leather has a noticeable grain pattern to it. That grain also helps the pinked/serrated edges stand out a bit more at the cap toe, heel, and blucher lacing panels. The medallion at the toe is well proportioned, filling out the space nicely, and there’s just a touch of darker burnishing at the tip. Nothing crazy or obnoxious or hugely contrasting. Nice and subtle.

Burnishing at the toe. Subtle. Not obnoxious.

The construction is still the same. They’re a cheap boot. They’re glued. Made in India. And there’s certainly some sloppy spots of glue where the uppers meet the sole. But for sixty bucks, or less, you best not complain. And if past is prologue, then despite the cheap construction, they should last a more than fair amount of time for what you paid for them. Soles here are the same as the Deacon and Gunner, meaning, they’re slim but still come with some textured grip.

A cheap, dependable pair of boots to swap in when the weather turns bad, and you

want to keep more expensive shoes out of the muck.

Sizing seems true. A 10.5 D fit my normally 10.5 D just fine out of the box. Insoles are nicely cushioned without being mattress thick. Uppers are leather lined, and while I haven’t experienced this myself, I’m wondering if the darkness of the leather lining might bleed a little bit if you get em’ wet. That’s pure conjecture. They seem darker and more sueded than the linings of the Deacon and Gunner. So just be careful when you’re breaking them in, and wear dark socks or socks you don’t care to stain up a little with early use.

Overall? They’re another huge win for JC Penney. They’re right up there, if not even a little easier on the eyes, than the Deacon and Gunner.