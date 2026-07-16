BR Extra 20% + addit. 10% off sale items, Rothy’s at Nordy Rack, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Last weekend for this. Full sale details/picks can be found here. A reminder that free shipping at Huckberry kicks in at $98. Returns are free (minus any outbound shipping charges). Sale is set to end Tuesday, 7/21.

And some clothes/sunglasses for good measure. Geeze a lot of their sale stock has sold through in the last couple of days. Picks above still had a good size selection (where applicable) at post time, but that could change fast.

Banana Republic’s sale section isn’t perpetually an extra percentage off (say, unlike J. Crew). So to get an extra bit off AND have a bonus code is unusual. Sale section is pretty stocked too. There’s a mix of regular and final sale items, so just keep your tail up. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. And don’t forget that you have to put in the BRAFF code at checkout for that final little extra 10% off. Extra 20% + additional 10% off deal is set to expire Sunday night.

UPDATE: Well, so much for that. Looks like Amazon has now sold out of their $77 stock, and they’ve now skyrocketed to $110 and are only being sold/shipped by some random 3rd party seller. Hard pass.

Full review here. Prices on these (and many other affordable watches) have really jumped. About a year ago these were going for $66. That hasn’t been the case for the last few months. They now seem to live in the $85 – $95 range, depending on the whims of the Amazon pricing robots. The current $77 price point is tagged as a “limited time deal,” and both Amazon’s AI shopping “assistant” and CamelCamelCamel indicate that these have been in the $90s for the last month or so. Folded link style bracelet. (Here’s how to adjust it.) XL length bracelet should fit just about anyone (minus the true giants), but just one micro adjustment hole in the clasp. Alternatively, you could head to Island Watch and get their fully brushed, solid-end-links, 3-link style bracelet made for the OG Casio Duro. It’ll cost more, but it’ll probably look and feel better.

Only a few different styles to pick from but it is peak sockless + loafers season. And as Rothy’s are machine washable and airy thanks to being made from a knit spun from recycled plastic bottles… these could really fit the bill for the rest of the summer and beyond. Outbound shipping is free on the driving loafers as those are over $89 (The Rack’s normal free shipping threshold). Returns are free if you can get them back to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar location. Otherwise they’ll ding you for a pre-paid shipping label.

Goes live for all of us on Saturday. Some cardmember access has already started, and we can now see items/prices, but the sale goes fully live for everyone on Saturday. Yes we’ll have a full breakdown post with picks on Saturday morning, as there’s 2,000+ items in this thing and some items are (much) better bets than others. Free shipping and returns as always though. That always helps. Immensely.

Also worth a mention: