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Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Dressed Up

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What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Some people like summer. Some people find it to be a relentlessly diabolical, stumbling decent into ash. Whichever type you happen to be, stay tuned because over the next few posts we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box for three looks to help with scorching temps. That said: Be smart. Clearly this stuff isn’t for people working (or simply existing) in extreme heat without shelter. Stay hydrated. Don’t risk it. Please.

The Suit: Banana Republic Linen/Merino Jacket & Matching Trouser = $331.18 Total w/ BRAFF ($650). Almost half off thanks to being on sale, the additional 20% off sale deal they’re running, and then you can stack an extra 10% off on top of all that with the BRAFF code. Icy blue linen/merino fabric made specifically for the heat, balancing breathability with structure. Half lined jacket in the back for extra breathability. If that’s too much ice-blue for you, wearing just the blazer ($215.99 w/ BRAFF) with a pair of pale gray or even true white chinos would look great as well.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Premium Performance Dress Shirt – $65.99* ($99.50). *Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Price (Starts Sat 7/18.) Looks like a smooth dress shirt, blend is woven specifically for comfort: 45% cotton, 30% nylon, 21% lyocell, 4% spandex. Ships/returns for free.

The Sunglasses: CARFIA Polarized Acetate Sunglasses – $49. Prices on Amazon for sunglasses have been rising like crazy these last 18 months (Carfia and WMP specifically). Not long ago, the baseline for Carfia shades used to be $29 – $35. Now some models have crept close to $50. They’re still nice shades, and the dark tortoise and gray lenses are a perfect play here.

The Watch: Invicta 1953 Automatic Diver – $124.95 w/ Crown & Buckle Grey/Black NATO – $38. Full review here. Know that it also arrives on a stainless steel bracelet, but it also excels on NATO straps like the one we’ve suggested for this look.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino Wool Blend Lightweight Lifestyle Socks – $24Light weight but not paper-thin in a temperature regulating, wicking, merino blend. Sockless might look cool, but good socks help prevent blisters.

The Shoes: Nordstom Rack Sullivan – $69.97The default would be a lighter suede loafer, but dark brown offers a high contrast which looks… rich? Like… even though it’s a thousand degrees outside, the wearer might soon find himself in some cool, dark lounge somewhere, sipping on a drink in a corner booth, ready to leave a nice tip. And with shoes this inexpensive, that’s possible.

The Belt: Made in Italy Italian Suede Belt – $39.97 via Nordstrom Rack. Might as well grab a close-to-matching belt while we’re at it, as with the loafers we’ll trip The Rack’s free shipping threshold of $89.

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