Huckberry: Up to 35% off Annual Summer Sale

Sheesh. Has summer gotten hot enough yet? We are in the thick of it. But that doesn’t mean brands and shops aren’t starting to clear out their hot weather stuff so they can begin to start looking forward to fall.

And thus, Huckberry’s annual Summer sale.

New gear has been added to their sale section. Some nice new price cuts have been taken as well. And it’s more than just summer stuff. There’s some boots and outwear too, in case you’re already sick of summer and looking forward to autumn. Remember that free shipping at Huckberry kicks in at $98, but at least returns are free/won’t set you back an additional pre-paid label. Scrolling through the entire Huck sale section is enough to tear an index finger ligament, so let’s get to our picks.

But it’s not just weird colors. It’s some wheelhouse basics like navy, black, etc. Also, the price drops further if you stack two on-sale pairs, as they’re running a 20% off two select shorts promo right now. For example, the black and “deep ocean” colors shown above would work out to $49.60 per pair ($99.20 total) if you were to buy both. Ships/returns for free too at that price. Pretty darn good considering they’re a bestseller. These are as good as it gets for hybrid shorts. Y’know, those types of shorts you can swim in but also do a HIIT workout in or go for a hike in or grab a pint in… you get the idea. Soft and stretchy performance boxer-brief liner is the best.

Made in Portugal. Super comfortable natural rubber latex outsole. Leather lined. Handsewn moc toe. Not overly preppy like boat shoes, and more supportive/comfortable than drivers. Still visually appropriate for all things summertime casual to smart casual. Suede shown above, and also available in a dark brown “ravine” Italian leather.

Quartz Seiko VH31 movement mimics the smooth sweeping seconds hand of mechanicals, but as it’s still a quartz, that also means it’s super accurate and easy to maintain. It also has UNIMATIC’s undeniable modern-rugged-minimalist style. Sapphire crystal. 40mm case (with bezel = 41.5mm. Case thickness is 13.2mm

Oooooh spendy, but as classic as it gets. JFK made them famous. And American Optical is still crafting their eyewear here in the states. With apologies to The Reverend Willie G… these ain’t those.

Comfortable and then some. The natural Lactae Hevea outsoles deliver sneaker comfort, and are oddly durable too. (Been wearing a different pair of LUCAs for the last year or so. Same sole, lots of miles, showing no sign of wearing down/cushioning is still great.) Like other desert boots, the interior is unlined. So you don’t get sneaker-like padding on interior of the uppers, but they break in exceptionally well all the same, and the suede they use is nice too. Made in Portugal.

85% BCI cotton, 15% linen. Light, soft, breathable. One of their bestsellers. Taylor Stitch makes great looking, well made stuff… but man alive it ain’t cheap. And when Taylor Stitch puts anything on sale on their own website, it’s more than likely they’ll tag it as final sale. That’s not the case with Huckberry. Ships/returns free.

From the same people who make these chukkas. Ocean blue reverse suede. Goodyear welted. Unlined quarters and vamp for a flexible and soft fit from the start. There’s a lot of light shades and earth tones when it comes to dead-of-summer dressing. Some blue suede shoes like these are a way to stand out quietly.

Works only on the full price colors (they’ve got some on-sale options too which won’t stack with the bundle deal.) Not cheap, but the 365 line from Flint and Tinder has lots of fans. And these shorts come in a ton of colors + 3 different inseam lengths: 9″ (left), 7″ (right), and a 5″ option for those who have more day-to-day confidence than I will ever have cumulatively in my entire lifetime.

Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Fit seems pretty true. They’re only made in whole sizes, and the suggestion is to size up if you’re usually in-between whole sizes. A size 11 fit my normally 10.5 D (borderline wide) feet just fine. No break in time needed. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right.

If you’re looking for a more casual leaning, stretch-cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer, then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. Ships/returns for free.

Far from cheap, but if you’re the type who wants to invest in workout wear which can also pass as casual/smart casual wear, then these may be worth a swing. “OpenGrid” ventilation system increases airflow. Embedded anti-odor yarns. Fast-dry moisture dispersion + Raglan sleeve construction = comfort even when things get real sweaty. And unlike cheap performance wear, these have a matte, low-sheen finish. Currently also up for a “buy 3 get 15% off” deal, which stacks on the sale… dropping them to $39.10 a piece if you pick up three or more.

WHOA. Wasn’t expecting these to go on sale. Sell out risk seems high. Ships/returns for free. Still an investment, but they’re comfortable, well made, and go with almost everything during the warmer seasons.

Stretch canvas. Triple needle stitching. Corduroy collar and cuffs. A classic casual jacket, built to move.

ROKA makes premium (like, real premium) performance sunglasses which can be worn pretty much everywhere, doing anything. From suit and tie to swim-suit and flip-flops. These “Falcon” classic aviators are a perfect example. Yes they cost a many pretty penny pennies, but I got in person with them once and they are… unsettlingly lightweight. Like, I was afraid that if I purchased them I’d crush them in a pocket or something because I’d forget they’d be in there. The no-slip “gecko” pads on the nose and temples are also super impressive.

Earned a 4.5/5 from our shoe expert. Made in Portugal with really nice materials. Leather lined, and the Lactae Hevea rubber outsoles from France are super comfortable. Now on sale in the wheelhouse “canyon” brown suede, which should go with just about everything casual to smart casual. Sizing seems true. Ships/returns for free.

Short sleeve shirts with a western influence. Yet they keep the “YEE-HAW” vibes in check. Multiple patterns/colors to choose from. Quick drying cotton-poly blend, and they even have a clever “Sunglasses-cleaning microfiber lining in the hem.”

Can easily be dressed up or down, which is often what summer calls for. Made in Italy. Ships/Returns for free.

When you’re going somewhere and you’re like “duffel or backpack?” And the answer is: Why not both? (YAY!)

Not 80’s style ballooning cords with accordion pleats. Fit = “Tailored through the thigh with a gentle taper to the leg opening.” And there’s just one pleat on either side of the fly, which will aide fit without getting goofy looking.

Still creepin’ up on half a grand, but this is one of the (rare?) products Filson still creates here in the states. Dimensions are 18”L x 11”W x 10”H, which = just under 2000 cubic inches of space. Which isn’t huge. Quite not. So with the price being what it is, this one’s a real pick for the “buy less buy better”/USA made crowd.

Limited sizes left in the on-sale “White Sand Mohave” shown above. Lighter in weight and construction compared to their chunkier work boots. Still crafted in the USA.

It feels like it took the fashion industry a long time to figure out how to make sweater polos that don’t look like bowling shirts. But now that they’ve got it down, they’re cranking them out. Not one of the cheapest options out there, but Marine Layer makes good stuff, and they’re claiming “Premium sweater-knit construction offers a richer texture and more sophisticated drape than standard piqué.” Well okay then. And if it doesn’t? Back it can go, as it ships/returns for free.

The middle segment of the Skater/Hiker Venn Diagram is larger than many may think. And even if you don’t know an ollie from an Oklahoma Smokeshow, they should still keep your feet comfortable and dry on a day hike.

Spendy even on sale, but they’re exceptional. Athletic Tapered fit still has good sizes left. Perfect for travel, but can also pass as a smart pair of trousers even with their (ridiculously convenient) welt phone pocket on the back right leg. Gusset for ease of movement. Fabric is a 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane blend which flexes great, yet does make a light “swish swish” sound. They’re still the pants you may want to be wearing for the zombie apocalypse, the next time you’re moving house, or a long travel day with a business meeting at the tail end of it. And for a fit perspective, know that a 32×32 straight fit works for my 5’10″/180 frame after a quick trip to the tailor for a 1″-1.5″ hemming on the legs. Those of similar height may be able to easily get away with a 30″ inseam.

A chunkier, almost retro-motorsport, McQueen/Newman track-style. Still lightweight with grippy temples and nose pads, so you can wear these things while well dressed during the hottest days, or while sweating it out during the hottest workouts.

Something to toss in your cart if you’re somewhat close to the $98 free shipping threshold but not quite there yet. These YETI tumblers are amazing. Bought one 8 or so years ago, and it’s still going strong. The insulation capabilities grossly out perform cheap competitors, and the mag-slider lid is secure and functions as good now as it was the day it was purchased. I used to be an optimist. Now I’m a cynic with stubbornly persistent hopeful tendencies. Like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football. I don’t believe in much anymore, but dammit, I absolutely still believe in my yeti tumbler. (…any of you still reading this? no? probably for the best. *sips more decaf earl grey tea from his yeti*)

Your local home-brew Kombucha club called, and they want to know where you got those sweet new granola-stompers.

Because Christmas in July shouldn’t be limited to the Hallmark Channel.

HOLLY JOLLY JULY PART II. (*pours a 2nd mug of tea, this time the Holiday blend*)

The Huckberry Annual Summer Sale is set to run through Tuesday, 7/21.