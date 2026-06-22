Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Breezy Italian “ventile” wool. Just half lined in the back for extra breathability. Patch pockets on the jacket help ease it out of super-formal territory. Three colors. Some sizes are starting to sell out though. On special (still) and the BREXTRA 30% off code is stacking (more details here.) Technically part of a pair of suit separates (pants are here,) but no one says you have to buy the whole suit. And if Bonobos is gonna insist on excluding their unconstructed hopsack blazers from their own deals, then perhaps these from Banana Republic are a good alternative. Code BREXTRA is set to expire Monday night, 6/22.

More summertime “feels.” White dial. Striped fabric strap. From their space age “Jet” design line. Quartz movement. Ships/returns for free via Nordstrom, and part of their Extra 25% off select sale items event. Extra 25% off deal is set to expire tonight, Monday 6/22.

These just wandered over into the Huckberry sale section for thirty bucks off. Combines the summertime ease of a slip on, with sneaker-like comfort thanks to the Lactae Hevea rubber cupsoles. Italian suede uppers. Handsewn moc toes. Made in Portugal.

From their just launched collaboration. For those of us who like the Hawaiian/big floral print “thing”… but don’t always love the super bright and busy colors which accompany those patterns. Best of both worlds right here, for an affordable price.

Tough enough to be worn with swim trunks at the beach… refined enough to go with a suit and tie. Super versatile thanks to quick release spring bars on the bracelet, so you can easily swap in a leather or rubber or fabric strap if you so choose. Solar quartz movement.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.