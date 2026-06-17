Newness News: Target Goodfellow x Reyn Spooner

What Mad Men did for suits a decade or two ago, HBO’s The White Lotus has done for “resort wear.” Even if you’ve never seen an episode, you’ve probably noticed the proliferation of floral prints and camp-collar button ups over the last few years. No longer is the Hawaiian style shirt relegated to Gramps-duty during his and Gram’s 45th wedding anniversary trip to Oahu.

It can take a few years for a pop-culture inspired trend to trickle down from more expensive brands to cheaper and more accessible names.

(Target’s boat pulls up to the dock)…

Tar-zhay is no stranger to collaborations, and this time they’ve partnered with heritage Island-style brand Reyn Spooner.

Bold prints, swim trunks, a few graphic tees and polos… it’s not the biggest lineup, but it’s a nice addition to their annual warm weather batch of Goodfellow & Co. casual wear.

But is this stuff that different from the standard Goodfellow summer stuff? The patterns on the Reyn Spooner shirts do look a little more intentional. Think “Bonobos Riviera” instead of “could be AI generated.”

Items are available online and in store, although Target’s collaborations sometimes (not always) sell quickly.

That’s all.

Carry on .

Hang loose?