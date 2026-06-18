Steal Alert: Extra 25% off select Nordstrom Sale items

This is Nordstrom. NOT their off-price chain Nordstrom Rack. Which means two things:

Better selection (as the items are still at Nordstrom and haven’t been dispatched to Nordstrom Rack yet) Free shipping and free returns (Nordy Rack = free shipping at $89, and sometimes their “Clear the Rack” events are final sale.)

Got that? Enough chit chat. Picks below had a good size selection left at post time, but as this is a sale’s on sale/clearance event, stock can sometimes move fast…

Softer construction than a standard business suit, but it’s still a wool suit… so yes it’s shirt and tie and dress shoes worthy. Nice price for a Made in Canada number like this one.

From their (original) space age “Jet” design line. Quartz movement. Striped strap. Ships/returns for free. Recently featured over here.

Also shown at the very top of the post. 85% organic cotton, 15% recycled polyester. Faherty’s bestselling knit blazer, more than half off, ships/returns for free. That’s hard to beat if you’re “swazer” curious and want to give one of these casual-style sportcoats a try. They’re an excellent way to dress up without really dressing up.

Never heard of the brand, but the price seems nice. Especially with free shipping & free returns. Gotta get that fit right. Especially on loafers. Double-especially on shoes you plan to wear without socks.

Perfect for those of us who favor tees and polos in the summer, but still want to have a (subdued) summery patterned shirt on hand. 100% linen.

A pair of “gets noticed” shoes if there ever was one. Yet they’re simple and sleek. Single monk strap instead of the usual double. Italian leather uppers. Made in Spain. Be aware that they do have a bit of a chisel toe to them. They’re not the 90’s Frankenstein square toes which have thankfully been relegated to the dustbin of history, but traditionalists may find them to not be… well… traditional enough. Personal experience indicates that in-person, chisel toes like these don’t look out of place. And Magnanni has been making these for years and years.

From their house brand of menswear. Nordstrom’s sportcoats are a sneaky great value when on deep sale like this. Nice fabrics, true to size cuts that aren’t boxy off the rack, and often butterfly lined like this one for extra breathability. Fabric here is 80% wool, 14% silk, 6% nylon. Should excel at anchoring plenty of smart casual to dressed up outfits. For a fit perspective, a 40R in one of their house brand sportcoats fits my 5’10″/180 off the rack pretty close to perfect.

Undeniable retro looks. Suede and leather uppers. Waffle soles.

Not bad for 100% virgin wool dress pants. Four colors, but the dark blue and lighter gray shown above have the most sizes left.

For those who want a white summer sneaker that’s not stark/electric white. Ivory leather uppers with caramel accents.

Not sure why the white dress shirt is still full price but this seemingly perfect shade of pale blue is on double sale, but… here we are. Neck and sleeve sizing… so more precise than the ballpark “alpha” S/M/L other brands have defaulted to on their dress shirts.

Summer is beach / farmer’s market / beer-run season. Here’s your bag. Even has a padded laptop sleeve and pass-through pocket for wheelie-luggage handles.

Need some sleeker but not spear-pointy loafers for summer which can also look great with jeans in the fall? Here’s some Italian made suedes which could fit that bill. An investment, but falls in the all too rare $175 – $250 range.

Add a dress shirt, the just mentioned suede loafers, & some chinos in mid gray, blue, or even true-white… and you’re ready for a warm weather fancy-schmancy-event (wedding rehearsal dinner, cocktail party, etc.) 76% virgin wool, 13% polyamide, 9% silk, 2% elastane.

All blue. Doesn’t mean it has to stay that way. Just swap out the strap. A gray fabric NATO would look good here, as would a standard brown leather.

Subtle texture leather uppers. Rubber soles for grip. Their Italian Made Chukkas didn’t overly impress, but for under $100 these derbys could really fill a role.

More than half off for a made-in-Canada all wool suit which still ships and returns for free. Plaid pattern looks pretty subtle/tonal. So a nice 3rd or 4th suit addition to someone’s collection who already has the standard solid charcoal and navy.

Again, no clue on this “Gentle Souls” brand, but they could be winners for the price. Free returns helps mitigate the risk. Also available in black or brown smooth leather, but the milkshake-shade suede is pleasantly warm weather appropriate.

Yikes. Spendy. But that’s Tom Ford. In spite of the cost, some still swear by his eyewear. Made in Italy.

As out of season as it gets, but that’s why it’s more than half off.

The extra 25% off select sale items at Nordstrom deal is set to run through Monday 6/22. But as this stuff is clearance, don’t be surprised if sizes sell through fast on some of it.