Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Here comes the sun. First we did a more casual look. Here we’re turning it up a bit, looking smarter while still keeping it more relaxed than a full suit. The great thing about a polo under a blazer is that if you feel overdressed (or overheated) you can just take off the jacket. Here’s to a sunny but not sweaty summer ahead.

The Sportcoat: B.R. Factory Linen-Cotton Suit Jacket – $163.20. Technically part of a suit (trousers are here) but does great on its own as just a blazer. And there’s no obligation to buy the matching trousers if you don’t want to. Unlined in the back for breathability. 55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% elastane. Looks great in the summer, and can even pull duty in the cooler months with jeans.

The Polo: Dick’s VRST Pivot Performance Polo in Cloud Grey – $68. Some may feel the black/high contrast buttons look a little “golf-y”… but everything else about it is perfect. Microperforated performance fabric for maximum cooling. Hidden button down collar keeps the points from drifting. Lots of stretch, anti odor, and significantly less than something similar from Rhone or lululemon.

The Pants: GAP Modern Straight Khakis – $26.10 w/ TREAT ($59.95). Light “sandstone” chinos from the brand that’s been making chinos for a very, very long time. Cheap thanks to the 50% off + additional 10% off w/ code TREAT deal(s).

The Sunglasses: BOSS 54mm Square Sunglasses – $69.97 ($248). Havana tortoise with some gold accents. Classic.

The Watch: Timex Marlin Jet 38mm – $164.24 ($219). From their (original) space age “Jet” design line. Quartz movement. Striped strap. Ships/returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Rack Sullivan Loafers – $69.97. On the sleeker side. Not a stumpy, traditional penny loafer.