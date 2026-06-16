Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Most have had their first taste of summer weather. We’ll cover three levels of summer looks over the next few style scenarios, and here we start with a more dressed down yet still put-together look. And this is a special no item costs more than $100 edition. So feel free to splurge on that second scoop at your local ice cream parlor. Here’s to a sunny but not sweaty summer.

The Shirt: Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Short Sleeve Button Down – $10.62. Short sleeve button downs in resort/vacation prints have had a real resurgence over the last few years, and this one from Amazon is cheap, ships fast for those with Prime, and the white/light blue floral should help reflect some of the sun’s rays. Here’s how a size medium fits 5’10″/180.

The Shorts: BR Factory 9″ Stretch Cotton Shorts in “Hazy Teal” – $35ish ($70). Summer is where even the most conservative dressers can have a little more fun with color. The desaturated “hazy teal” shade works perfect here.

The Sunglasses: CARFIA Metal Bridge Acetate Polarized Sunglasses – $35. Puts a retro twist on timeless acetate frames. Cheap. Sold on/fulfilled by Amazon. Sizing leans medium to small.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Weekender Chrono – $76.41. Brown leather NATO style strap. Blue dial. Chrono function is a nice option to have so you know when to re-apply sunscreen.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino Blend No-Show Tab Socks – $19. They “show” but they’re low, they’re made of wicking breathable merino wool, and the tab style insures they won’t slide underfoot as you walk around as well as provides a little bit of extra comfort against the tongue and heel of any shoes you wear them with. They’re made in Vermont, USA, and have a no-nonsense lifetime warranty.

The Shoes: Converse Suede Chucks – $70. Ultra neutral classics with suede uppers instead of the usual canvas. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Belt: Brooks Brothers Suede D-Ring Belt – $69.99 ($118). A splurge as it’s suede instead of the usual canvas cheaper belts are often made from (and a cheap canvas belt would be just fine here too.)