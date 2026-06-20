Steal Alert: Banana Republic Father’s Day Event + additional 30% off sneaky stacking deal

Banana Republic is running a select items on special for Father’s Day event.

They’re also currently running a quiet 30% off full priced items code, BREXTRA.

The quirk is, these Father’s Day items aren’t considered “sale” items because they aren’t in their clearance section, which has items ending in $0.99 or $0.97. So as long as an item in that Dad’s Day Specials pile doesn’t say “excluded from promotion” next to it… it should be up for both offers.

That drops the price on some of these items to a discount even greater than their extra-rare, Black Friday or Friends and Family 40% off deals. So… this is a bit of a black swan situation.

Code BREXTRA runs through Monday, 6/22. Off we go with the picks before this thing evaporates…

BR’s OCBDs. Which is a lot of letters. But here we are. Specifically washed for softness. Already half off with the Father’s Day special. The extra 30% off drops the price under $30.

Not bad for an extra-versatile pair of warm weather suit separates. Breezy Italian “ventile” wool. Patch pockets on the jacket help ease it out of super-formal territory, while also making it look smart as a sportcoat when worn with chinos or jeans. Three colors. Some sizes are starting to sell out though.

For those who don’t want to do the standard khaki or tan suit “thing” in the heat, nor want to do a seersucker suit which can sometimes look too dandy-ish. A pale shade of light blue with a fabric made from 55% linen / 45% merino wool. So you get breathability and texture but also a strong base of merino to hold it all together.

All business but still interesting thanks to the dark, micro-houndstooth. Solid suits are great, but if you want to make an impression without getting loud, something dark and subtle like this is the way to go. See our review of their signatures suits here, albeit in an all-season nailhead wool option.

Long sleeves but still summery. Which is a good idea for those who want to practice covering up on occasion to avoid melanoma (it’s no joke).

Laid back. 100% cotton, three inseams to choose from, elastic waist + interior drawstring.

Nothing says “summer” more than woven belts. Well, maybe ice-cream says “summer” more. As does jumping off the end of a dock into a nice cool lake. And 4th of July Fireworks too. And… okay, woven belts are pretty far down the “nothing says summer like” list, but they’re ON the list. Can’t say that about yaktrax.

Solids like white and light blue are excluded. So best for those who already have those foundational options covered, and want to branch out into other patterns. Good collars on these. Sold as alpha sizes though (S/M/L/etc.) Those just aren’t as precise as the traditional neck and sleeve measurement (15.5/33) system is.

Banana Republic’s Merino sweaters really are a step above their competition. NATIVA Protocol extra fine merino. Lots of colors. Just the crewnecks on sale. Yet one of these is a great choice for throwing in the weekender bag in case you want a lightweight “extra layer” for cool nights.

The summer version of their bestselling traveler 5 pockets. 60% linen / 39% cotton / 1% fabric.

100% linen. That’s quite the tropical torso party.

The 30% off most full price code BREXTRA is set to expire on Monday 6/22… but the Father’s Day Specials may expire on Sunday? Hard to tell. Can’t find the fine print on that one.