Best Posts of 2025: Series, Lists, & Advice

We’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer last year, today with a focus on how-tos, tips, and lists. Consider these best of 2025 posts an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative and useful posts in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Shown: Seiko 5 40mm SRPE55 – $295

A listed out advice post on what to prioritize when building a both versatile and affordable wardrobe. Colors, styles, and what to prioritize. Making sure all your things can do more than just one thing.

Shown: J. Crew’s Dock Peacoat – $348.50 ($498)

Whether to skimp, spend a little more, or really splurge on a coat is a matter of opinion. We looked at 10 different styles of coats, then gave you three picks from each at three spending levels. Thirty one coats in all, (one extra coat snuck in there due to one “mega-splurge” suggestion). Might be worth a look, as we start to approach Winter Coat Clearance season.

Small strategies, tricks, and choices which are aren’t always obvious, but still make a significant difference.

Part recap, part reminder just in case you see something you hadn’t caught earlier. Instead of focusing on currently running sales and brands from a wider viewpoint, we drill down into individual pieces for a weekend-worthy, top-10 style countdown. No cheesy radio DJ voice required. At least, not yet.

Shown: Dan Henry 1937 Dress Chronograph – $290

An annual benchmark. Suggestions for the graduation or father’s day gift that’ll help grads and dads disconnect, add a little style into the rotation, and just appreciate a cool piece of human engineering.

Shown: Tie Bar Tonal Square Dot Navy Tie – $28

There’s still plenty out there in the world of men’s style to be had for less than seventy-five bucks. This monthly post is proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

When it comes to back to school, why should kids have all the fun? We can take advantage of this time of year as well, as a lot of us turn our attention to autumn. Bags, books, clothes, notebooks… it’s all there in this style-centric list. Fun and kinda dumb, yet back-to-school is a good reminder to look “smart.”

From suits to ties, navigating laundromats, and learning to shine (shoes.) Unarguable, indisputable, unassailable RULES RULES RULES. Carve them in stone! (… maybe.)

Thanks again to everyone who gives this little corner of the internet a chance. Here’s to a stylish 2026!