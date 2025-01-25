25 Irrefutable Men’s Style Rules

1. Make your first suit purchase a charcoal two button with notch lapels.

2. A four-in-hand is the right tie knot 98.6% of the time.

3. Wool socks > cotton socks. And they’re worth the price.

4. Laundromats are a fact of life. The machines will also lie about the temperature settings and cook your clothes.

5. Dark wash denim will never go out of style…

6. …unless they’ve been cut into jean shorts.

7. Being overdressed may get you snide comments. It’ll also get you the job (or the date).

8. That said, no one likes a show off. Know the difference between effort and peacocking.

9. Learn to iron.

10. And sew on a button.

11. And while you’re at it, how to shine (read: polish) some dress shoes.

12. Find a good tailor you trust. They can make affordable clothing look amazing on you.

13. But you tailor also can’t do a thing about shoes that don’t fit right. Be particular about shoes and prioritize your feet.

14. Wearing cologne is a team sport. It’s up to the wearer to anticipate who does and who does not want to be on their team on any given day, in any given situation.

15. Blues, grays, browns, black. That’s the foundation.

16. A crisp white dress shirt with a nice looking semi spread collar is rarely the wrong call.

17. Dry-clean your suits and sportcoats only when absolutely necessary (sweat, smoke, or other stink = necessary).

18. 80% of the time you can steam it instead of fully dry cleaning it. It’ll look and feel refreshed. So invest in a steamer.

19. Build a habit of trying a little more than you have to. Like when you’re getting on a flight, when grocery shopping, or when home alone. Practice builds confidence, and it’ll be there the day you really need it.

20. Body hair (pits, chest, groin) is part of being a mammal. You’re allowed to trim it. But shaving it is asking for trouble.

21. There are international standards for distance (meters,) time (seconds,) and mass (kilos). But a 32″ waist or medium shirt size will never, ever fit the same from brand to brand.

22. If your barber says “want me to hit those eyebrows?” it’s probably not a question, and the answer is almost certainly “yes, thanks.”

23. “Accessories = Last things on, first things noticed.” So keep it under control. More than two eye-catching accessories and you’ll start to look like a one man band.

24. Floss. Listen. Say thank you. Don’t be pedantic. Get the door. Smile. Tip well. Drink plenty of water. Sleep on it. Treat others with respect and dignity. Having style is about more than just what you wear.

25. There are no rules. Only guidelines.