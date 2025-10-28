Skimp, Spend, Splurge: 10 Types of Fall & Winter Coats & Jackets

One of the best things about fall and winter is that you get to wear your favorite coat almost every day. A good coat is like a good suit. Put it on and you feel almost invincible. But there are a lot of styles to choose from. Here are ten of the most common, with options at three price tiers for each. (Shown Above: J. Crew Dock Peacoat – $348.60 w/ 30% off members only deal.)
Mac style raincoat
- Skimp: GAP Mac Jacket – $70ish ($118)
- Spend: J. Crew Water-resistant Cotton Twill Coat – $296.50* ($498) above
- *with 30% off rewards members deal
- Splurge: Suitsupply Water-Repellent Italian Wool Polyurethane Raincoat – $449
Uninsulated and dead simple. Looks good with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a suit and tie. Perfect for fall as well as spring (and the odd cooler summer day). Can be layered under with a light quilted or puffer vest for not brutally cold winter conditions.
Topcoat
- Skimp: BR Factory Wool-Blend Topcoats – $140ish ($280)
- Spend: Spier & Mackay 85% wool / 15% cashmere Overcoat – $449 above
- Splurge: Brooks Brothers 1818 Topcoat – $1398 (can go on sale)
“What’s the difference between that and a mac?” These are made of wool and a bit thicker, whereas a Mac is usually cotton, poly, or a blend of the two, and is more of a water resistant shell than a warmth providing device.
Peacoat
- Skimp: Nautica Wool Blend Peacoat – $89.97
- Spend: J. Crew Dock Peacoat – $348.60* ($498) shown very top of post
- *with 30% off rewards members deal
- Splurge: Billy Reid Made in Italy Bond Peacoat – $898 above
Bonus: Check your local Army/Navy Surplus Store for deals on the real thing. Made from Wool Melton for durability and water resistance, these coats look both bad-arse and professional. They can also be worn casually and dressed up, assuming the tail is long enough to (comfortably) cover a suit jacket or sportcoat tail. They’re warm, weather resistant, and capable… and therefore a perfect example of how functionality is often the basis of true timeless style.
Trucker or Jean Jacket
- Skimp: Old Navy Jean Trucker Jacket – $29.99 ($59.99)
- Spend: Brooks Brothers Corduroy Trucker – $198
- Splurge: Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker – $298 above
Most jean jackets are truckers but not all truckers are denim. Casual, rugged, timeless Americana style.
Field Jacket
- Skimp: J. Crew Factory Field Jacket – $150ish
- Spend: Bonobos Tech Utility Jacket – $159 ($229) above
- Splurge: Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket – $368
Usually modeled after the military M65, but often can lean towards heritage sporting/hunting jackets. Has a casual/smart casual style ceiling. (Usually won’t look good with a blazer or suit.) Pockets. Lots of pockets.
Quilted (Jacket or Vest)
- Skimp: J. Crew Factory Walker Quilted Vest – $88.50
- Spend: J. Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket – $134.75* ($238)
- *with 30% off rewards members deal
- Splurge: Barbour Powell Quilted Jacket – $300
Not your grandma’s quilt, although she loves you and wishes you’d call more. Quilted and insulated these help keep you warm, but keep bulk from getting out of control.
Puffer (Jacket or Vest)
- Skimp: Amazon Essentials Puffer Vest – $28.70
- Spend: lululemon Down for it All – $228
- Splurge: Spier Charcoal Herringbone Down Blazer – $528
- Mega Splurge: Brooks Brothers Explorer Collection Tech Puffer Coat – $798
“What’s the difference between that and the quilted jackets?” The puffiness, as the channeling is almost always horizontal instead of a diamond or onion pattern. That said, some brands (lululemon especially) have gotten very good at reducing extra bulk while still maintaining warmth. Another difference between these and a more classic looking quilted jacket is that the shell is almost never natural. Instead these are almost always a poly or other synthetic. Cheaper ones can look shiny. And not in a good way. Style ceiling is almost always casual, although some truly fancier versions can come in more dressed-up silhouettes. (Such as the Spier splurge-option linked above.)
Chore Coat
- Skimp: BR Factory Corduroy Chore Coat – $52.50 ($145)
- Spend: Flint and Tinder Classic Chore Coat – $178
- Splurge: Bonobos Italian Wool Chore Jacket – $189
Lighter in weight and bridges the gap between extremely casual “sportcoat” and outerwear. Cut somewhere between a blazer and a shirt jacket, these things look great over tees, henleys, polos, and sweaters. They’re a perfect extra layer a lot of us reach for all. the. time.
Bomber or Harrington
- Skimp: Old Navy Water-Resistant Zip Bomber Jacket – $34.99 ($69.99)
- Spend: Rhone Commuter Pro – $89.97 ($198) above
- Splurge: Bonobos Italian Moleskin Bomber – $249
Quick, think of a men’s jacket. You probably pictured a bomber or harrington. As classic as it gets, but if the jacket in question is too boxy or beige, it can quickly drift into grump-old-guy territory. Keep it sleek, and if you’re going with earth tones, keep it dark and/or saturated.
Leather / Suede / Faux
- Skimp: Nordstrom Stand Collar Leather Bomber Jacket – $164.45 ($299)
- Spend: Line of Trade Suede Welder’s Jacket – $468 above
- Splurge: USA Made Gustin L3 Horween #8 – $769
Usually made in a bomber or cafe-racer style, but not always (see the Welder’s version shown above). Leather is a material that’s difficult to make cheaply, so be wary of super cheap options. Although faux suede has come a long way in the last few years, so that may be something worth looking into if you’re not sure you’re a “leather jacket” type or not, and don’t want to bet the farm on some true beef, mutton, or goat.