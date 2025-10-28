Skimp, Spend, Splurge: 10 Types of Fall & Winter Coats & Jackets

One of the best things about fall and winter is that you get to wear your favorite coat almost every day. A good coat is like a good suit. Put it on and you feel almost invincible. But there are a lot of styles to choose from. Here are ten of the most common, with options at three price tiers for each. (Shown Above: J. Crew Dock Peacoat – $348.60 w/ 30% off members only deal.)



Mac style raincoat

Uninsulated and dead simple. Looks good with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a suit and tie. Perfect for fall as well as spring (and the odd cooler summer day). Can be layered under with a light quilted or puffer vest for not brutally cold winter conditions.

Topcoat

“What’s the difference between that and a mac?” These are made of wool and a bit thicker, whereas a Mac is usually cotton, poly, or a blend of the two, and is more of a water resistant shell than a warmth providing device.

Peacoat

Bonus: Check your local Army/Navy Surplus Store for deals on the real thing. Made from Wool Melton for durability and water resistance, these coats look both bad-arse and professional. They can also be worn casually and dressed up, assuming the tail is long enough to (comfortably) cover a suit jacket or sportcoat tail. They’re warm, weather resistant, and capable… and therefore a perfect example of how functionality is often the basis of true timeless style.

Trucker or Jean Jacket

Most jean jackets are truckers but not all truckers are denim. Casual, rugged, timeless Americana style.

Field Jacket

Usually modeled after the military M65, but often can lean towards heritage sporting/hunting jackets. Has a casual/smart casual style ceiling. (Usually won’t look good with a blazer or suit.) Pockets. Lots of pockets.

Quilted (Jacket or Vest)

Not your grandma’s quilt, although she loves you and wishes you’d call more. Quilted and insulated these help keep you warm, but keep bulk from getting out of control.

Puffer (Jacket or Vest)

“What’s the difference between that and the quilted jackets?” The puffiness, as the channeling is almost always horizontal instead of a diamond or onion pattern. That said, some brands (lululemon especially) have gotten very good at reducing extra bulk while still maintaining warmth. Another difference between these and a more classic looking quilted jacket is that the shell is almost never natural. Instead these are almost always a poly or other synthetic. Cheaper ones can look shiny. And not in a good way. Style ceiling is almost always casual, although some truly fancier versions can come in more dressed-up silhouettes. (Such as the Spier splurge-option linked above.)

Chore Coat

Lighter in weight and bridges the gap between extremely casual “sportcoat” and outerwear. Cut somewhere between a blazer and a shirt jacket, these things look great over tees, henleys, polos, and sweaters. They’re a perfect extra layer a lot of us reach for all. the. time.

Bomber or Harrington

Quick, think of a men’s jacket. You probably pictured a bomber or harrington. As classic as it gets, but if the jacket in question is too boxy or beige, it can quickly drift into grump-old-guy territory. Keep it sleek, and if you’re going with earth tones, keep it dark and/or saturated.

Leather / Suede / Faux

Usually made in a bomber or cafe-racer style, but not always (see the Welder’s version shown above). Leather is a material that’s difficult to make cheaply, so be wary of super cheap options. Although faux suede has come a long way in the last few years, so that may be something worth looking into if you’re not sure you’re a “leather jacket” type or not, and don’t want to bet the farm on some true beef, mutton, or goat.