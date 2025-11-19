Style Scenario: Thanksgiving – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This one’s for those of us who will be heading to a friends place to graze over the big meal, watch the games, and probably get outside for a game of catch. Enjoy the day, and don’t break an ankle throwing the football around. (Top Turkey Photo by Mike Hends on Unsplash)

The Shirt: Lands’ End Rugby – $39.97 w/ CHILL ($79.95) – $70 FINAL ($120). Throwin’ it back like it’s 1923! (Sidenote: They played like it was 1923 in that game too.) Look, as officially licensed stuff is expensive, we’ll go with something cheaper (and frankly more stylish) with a casual rugby. And just in case the Acme Gridiron Football Club isn’t who you root for, know they have rugbys in plenty of other color combos to suit many a fan’s needs. Bengals? Bears? Bolts? Birds? Doesn’t matter if they’re playing on Thanksgiving. Rep ’em all the same.

The Tee: Fanatics Gray T-Shirt – $20.89 w/ SNAP ($29.99). Layers. Just in case the rugby shirt gets too warm during a particularly feisty game of 500 (or sheepshead).

The Pants: BR Factory Athletic Fit Travel Pants – $30.40 ($95). A little more space in terms of how they fit. It’s the day for it.

The Belt: Amazon Essentials Men’s Stretch Woven Braid Belt – $14.30. It’s also the day for a stretchy belt.

The Socks: White Touchback Crew Socks – $12ish. Socks. Socks are good. Those’ll work.

The Watch: Casio Men’s MDV106-1AV 200 M WR Black Dive Watch – $70ish. Full review here. Because a dive watch with its rotating bezel comes in surprisingly handy when cooking multiple items, and you’re already using the timer on the microwave, the timer on your phone, and you need one more clock to keep track of how long that extra side dish has been warming up/simmering.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Acrylic, Wool, Nylon, Spandex Beanie – $30. Nice to have if you’re stepping outdoors to enjoy some crisp air, toss a ball around, etc.

The Shoes: Nike Field General – $78.75 w/ ACCESS ($105). The Nike Killshot’s Gridiron brother. Wouldn’t play a game of touch football in them (please don’t blow a knee out on Thanksgiving), but for lifestyle sneakers they are surprisingly comfortable and decently supportive.