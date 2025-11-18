Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon: Dressing well yet comfortably can make the day even better (or perhaps tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year: One dressed up, one smart casual, and one laid-back. Today’s outfit would look appropriate for a white cloth napkin affair. Maybe Grandma is big on “manners”/etiquette (bring a Hostess gift). Maybe you’re meeting your significant other’s extended family (go easy on the booze). Who knows, but it’s still Thanksgiving and not some stuffy boardroom suit & tie interview. (Top Turkey Photo by Tyler Donaghy on Unsplash)

The Sportcoat: BR Factory Tailored Fit Donegal Sportcoat – $83.20 ($260). Affordable, interesting thanks to the traditional donegal flecks, and still dressy thanks to the dark base color. Fabric is a mix: 55% recycled polyester, 40% recycled wool, 5% other fibers. But that’s why it’s also (well) under a hundred bucks.

The Shirt: Rhone Commuter Slim Fit Button-Up Shirt in Lavender Dusk – $59.97 ($138). As comfortable as a shirt gets. And that counts triple on turkey day. Tons of stretch, wicks and breathes, and the hidden button down collar keeps the points in line while you’re demolishing the sweet potatoes. A white shirt would look a little stark here, and the desaturated lavender plays well with the traditional multi-colored flecks in the Donegal fabric of the sportcoat.

The Belt: Ratchet Belt in Black (via Amazon) – $19.99. Another comfort-first choice. Ratchet system leads to a super precise, easy to adjust fit. Which’ll come in handy on Thanksgiving. And unlike a lot of other ratchet belts which can look clunky, these look like a regular belt.

The Pants: BR Factory Slim Straight Chinos – $27.20 ($85). Cheap. Dark. Hides the errant gravy drip.

The Watch: Timex Marlin Jet Quartz Chronograph – $269. Panda dial. Quick release leather strap for easy swap outs. Chronograph function to time your digestion between helpings. Cheaper Alternative: Timex Waterbury Chrono – $158.50

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Socks in Charcoal – $27. As comfortable as you’ll find for a pair of dress socks. “Versatile terry loop cushioning under the foot and below the ankle.” They really are worth the twenty seven bucks.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Edison Double Monk Strap Shoe – $99.95. PILGRIM SHOES. If there was ever the best occasion to wear some, it’s Thanksgiving. Easy and free shipping and returns. Couldn’t say that about the Mayflower.