Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon: Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or perhaps tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one casual, and this one which lands somewhere in-between. (Top Turkey Photo by Mark Olsen on Unsplash)

The Sweater Blazer: The Tie Bar LaSalle Merino Black Knit Blazer – $148. The ease and comfort of a knit sweater, cut into a blazer-like shape. Although it’ll drape and move like a sweater, which is perfect for this scenario. 100% merino wool too, so it’ll regulate your temperature.

The Crewneck: UNIQLO Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweater – $39.90 ($49.90). Because the food-sweats are real. And there’s no more comfortable fabric than lightweight merino wool. These are basically t-shirt weight. So you won’t be smothered and hot, unlike the side dishes.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Straight Fit Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $40. It’s corduroy season. Inexpensive, 5-pocket style, easy to source.

The Watch: Bulova Heritage Hack Automatic – $249.23. Walks the line between smart and casual perfectly. The Cheap Option: Timex Exhibition Scout – $32.38 ($66)

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Socks – $26. Made in the USA. Comfortable cushion. Breathable, wicking, merino wool blend.

The Shoes: Made in Portugal LUCA Chelsea Sneaker Boots – $225. Spendy but whooo-boy are they worth it. Sneaker comfort with the on/off ease of a chelsea boot. Which is perfect for Thanksgiving, as you may be headed to a “shoes off” house, but want to be ready for the post meal/pre-pie walk around the neighborhood. Make sure you hit them with a little suede-protector spray in case you drip some cranberry sauce on them. The more affordable alternative: Clarks Clarkdale Easy Chelseas – $87

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $32.80 w/ TREAT ($40ish). Reasonably priced. Dark brown. Brass-tone rounded buckle.