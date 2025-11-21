Black Friday 2025 – The best style deals for men

NOTE: We’ll be updating daily through Black Friday (and beyond) as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back if so inclined.
Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. These things might change on a dime, but we’ll do our best to keep up.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 25% off select
- Wool/Cashmere Overcoats – $336 ($448) 7 colors
- Chunky Shawl Collar Cardigans – $141 ($188) 9 colors
About as wide of a selection as Spier will put on sale all at once, yet there are some pretty noticeable exclusions. Not on sale would be their Blake stitched dress shoes. Nor are most of their wheelhouse core line suits. But their excellent wool/cashmere overcoats are on sale. As are their legendary chunky shawl collar cardigans. And remember “up to” means just that. Some stuff is 10% off. Other stuff is 25% off. And more is somewhere in-between.
Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday Specials
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Leather Sole – $229 ($450)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford Dainite Sole – $249 ($475)
Historically, Allen Edmonds hasn’t gone all out for Black Friday / Cyber Monday. The (clear) highlight is their timeless, 5th Ave. cap toe oxford. Available in the very capable Dainite rubber sole, or a more traditional and cheaper smooth leather sole option.
BR Factory: 60% – 70% off most + additional 20% off
- Shawl Collar Cardigan – $41.60 ($130)
- Traveler Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fit – $25.20 ($105)
- 100% Merino Wool Sweaters – $25.60 ($80)
- Tailored-Fit Wool-Blend Houndstooth Jacket – $83.20 ($260)
Full picks here if you want them. For Banana Republic Factory, 50% off MSRP is just fine while anything 60% off or over is quite good. Why? Because BR Factory is one of those brands (like J. Crew Factory) which is almost always having a “big” sale. So perspective is necessary. Yet when they’re doing 60% off most, with some items (like traveler jeans) getting 70% off AND it all gets an additional 20% off that discounted price… That’s very much worthy of attention. No code necessary for the extra 20% off. Discount should happen when the item hits your cart. Fine print says this is set to run through Tuesday, 11/25. So maybe they have something different up their sleeve for the week following?
lululemon: Black Friday Specials are live
- ABC Slim-Fit Warpstreme 5 Pocket Pants – $64 – $94 FINAL ($128) 3 colors
- Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt – $49 FINAL ($78) lots of colors
- Metal Vent Tech Half Zip – $79 FINAL ($118)
Final sale on all of this stuff. No returns or exchanges unless you’re a member, and then and only then can you return in-store for credit only.
Darn Tough: Free Shipping No Minimum (exp Sat.)
The Pick: Men’s The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Sock – $27
No better time to see what all the fuss is about as free shipping usually kicks in at $50. If you had to pick one type/model of socks that you’d be forced to wear with everything for the rest of your life… from working out to wearing with a suit and tie… these are the socks. No really. “The Standard” from Darn Tough are those socks. Perfect for casual, smart casual, and/or dressed to the nines. They do it all. Made in the USA, extra cushioning protects without being overly bulky, made from temperature regulating and moisture wicking merino wool. Machine wash gentle and tumble dry low.
Todd Snyder: 30% off select w/ VIP
The pick: Made in the UK Sanders Suede Sam Chukkas – $243.60 ($348)
Wow Todd Snyder stuff can get expensive. But they’re also back to made in England Sanders Chukkas, and they’re somehow not excluded from this sale. BIG IMPORTANT NOTE: These chukkas are built on a slightly different last than the legendary Sanders Hi Top. Here’s what they say about fit: “The SNO last presents a rounder take on the toe, providing a more relaxed and casual feel. For an ideal fit, we suggest opting for Sam in your usual size (or, if you already own the Hi Top, a half size down from your Hi Top size). “
Timex: 30% off select
The Pick: Waterbury Metropolitan Automatic 41mm – $230.30 ($329)
Timex is positioning this as “30% off almost everything”… but it seems to be not quite that. They’ve excluded a ton of their bestsellers. Which is their right of course, but “almost everything” seems to be a bit of a stretch. There are still some winners in there though.
Rhone: 25% off or 30% off $300+
- Commuter Performance Fabric Hidden Button Down Shirts – $103.50 ($138)
- Commuter Performance Fabric Hidden Button Down Long Sleeve Polos – $81 ($108)
It’s one of the rare times of the year that Rhone will toss a discount “bone” our way and you don’t have to buy in bulk if you don’t want to. Should be exclusion free. Commuter shirts, polos, all of it.
Sunski: 35% off all sunglasses
- Estero 53mm Square Aviators – $78 ($120)
- Astra 52mm Aviators – $78 ($120)
Usually the biggest sale of the year for these folks. Includes their premium line as well. Free shipping kicks in at $75, so outbound shipping on a pair from the premium line is free. Returns will set you back $10 for the label and restocking though.
Billy Reid: 20% off $500, 30% off $900, 40% off $1300
The combo pick:
- Made in Italy Bond Peacoat ($898) +
- One of their bandanas ($58)
- = $669.20 for both ($956)
Whoooo spendy. But that’s Billy Reid. And it’s one of the only times of the year where you can save a few bucks on the famous Bond peacoat. The trick is to throw something less expensive in your cart, like a FIFTY EIGHT DOLLAR bandana (how much??) and you’ll actually save more than if you hadn’t, simply because the peacoat is just a couple bucks shy of the second tier.
adidas: Up to 60% off Black Friday deals
- Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Gore-Tex – $154 ($220)
- Superstar “Vintage” – $72 ($120)
- Campus 00S – $66 ($110)
- Gazelle – $60 ($100)
- Samba OG – $70 ($100)
Yes those Terrex Gore Tex hikers get mentioned a lot, but they’re pretty great for long days when you’re moving around a lot. They’re like 80% sneaker / 20% boot. Which isn’t enough if you’re a super-true hiker who needs the guts and wheels that come with legit hiking boots. But for the rest of us who just need something for those days when you know you’re gonna be busy, it’ll be physical, and you’re not totally sure what lies in store for you… these are comfy and can hold up to different conditions while still remaining fast and flexible.
Ledbury: 30% off or 35% off 4 or more items w/ BFMVP
Their flagship MTO non-iron, the Sanders, gets a lot of pub on this site and for good reason. Ledbury’s Made To Order (MTO) program allows you to pick from four different fit templates, neck and sleeve sizing that provides sleeve length options down to the half inch, and you get to pick one of six(!) collar styles. For those who want versatility, go with their mid-spread-dress option. The Ledbury Mid Spread collar is known as one of if not the best in the business. Looks great dressed up with a tie, but also excels when worn without a tie thanks to the combination of good structure and their famously slightly lowered second button. Shipping isn’t free (it’s $15 since they ship direct from the factory overseas,) and delivery will take 2-3 weeks as they make the shirt once the order comes in.
Grant Stone: 20% off $450+
- Edward Boot Red Waxed Deer ($348) +
- Crimson Chromexcel Leather Belt ($125)
- = $378.40 total ($473)
- Unlined Chukka ($412) +
- Saphir Gommadin Suede Eraser ($20.95) +
- Saphir Suede Waterproof Spray ($34.95)
- = $374.32 total ($467.90)
Hold your “that’s expensive”
fire ire! Yeah that’s a lot of money. But Grant Stone delivers incredible quality. Our shoe expert absolutely loves them. And they almost never run sales. This is their annual holiday offer. And while the $450 threshold is steep, they do offer accessories and shoe care products that make tripping that balance a pleasure, not a chore. Even works on sale items. Discount should auto apply in your cart.
J. Crew Factory: New Arrivals + addit. 20% off $125+ w/ GIFTBOX
- 70% Wool/30% Poly Topcoats – $180 ($225)
- Classic-fit Wool-Blend Thompson University Blazer – $180 ($225)
- Blazer review here. Size shown = 40R on 5’10/185
Code GIFTBOX also works for 15% off $100 if you’re not gonna quite get to that $125 threshold. It’s good to see the university blazer dipping under $200 again. For a while there it was stuck in the mid $200s. Good quality. Not great, but good. Moves well too. Full review here. Code expires Sunday, so you know they gotta have something new coming for next week.
Rancourt: 20% off sitewide
- Classic Ranger Mocs – $230.40 ($288)
- Camden Derby – $318.40 ($398)
For those who love their shoes made in the USA. No code needed. Discount applied at checkout.
REI: Up to 30% off Holiday Sale
- REI Campwell Quilted Down Jacket – $83.29 ($119)
- KUHL Deceptr Pants – $69.29 ($99)
- Icebreaker Merino 260 Tech Half-Zip – $101.19 ($135)
- Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III T-Shirt – $59.99 ($80)
- Danner N45 Mid GTX – $187.39 ($249.95)
Attention “crunchy” dudes. REI is having one of their big sales. And if you pick your brands, fits, and colors with some intention, you can get performance and rugged style without looking like you got outfitted by a mid 90s Campmor (newsprint!) catalog. Members get to save an additional 20% off a sale item & an outlet item with the code HOLIDAY25. Exclusions apply of course. Sale is set to end Monday night.
Nike: 25% off select w/ ACCESS
- Field General Suede – $78.75 ($105) shown above
- Field General “memeshot” – $67.47 ($105) review here
- Air Jordan 1 Low – $90 ($125)
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $86.25 ($115)
- Air Max 2017 – $121.47 ($190)
- C1TY Premium CORDURA – $65.22 ($115)
Stacks on lots of stuff that’s already on sale too. Billed as their Black Friday sale, only early. Code is ACCESS but they’re not limiting it to members/requiring a log in? Okay then.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: Extra 20% off w/ ADDON
- Madewell: 40% off select w/ LETSGO
- Bespoke Post: Their shop has begun their annual roll out of their Black Friday deals.
- Orient Watches: 15% off w/ PRE2025
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply of course).
- Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 20% off with the code SAVENOW. Remember that any returned Factory 2nds will incur a $25 restocking fee.