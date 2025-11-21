Black Friday 2025 – The best style deals for men

NOTE: We’ll be updating daily through Black Friday (and beyond) as more sales roll in/deals change. So check back if so inclined.



Got a tip on an extra good Black Friday Sale? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. These things might change on a dime, but we’ll do our best to keep up.

About as wide of a selection as Spier will put on sale all at once, yet there are some pretty noticeable exclusions. Not on sale would be their Blake stitched dress shoes. Nor are most of their wheelhouse core line suits. But their excellent wool/cashmere overcoats are on sale. As are their legendary chunky shawl collar cardigans. And remember “up to” means just that. Some stuff is 10% off. Other stuff is 25% off. And more is somewhere in-between.

Historically, Allen Edmonds hasn’t gone all out for Black Friday / Cyber Monday. The (clear) highlight is their timeless, 5th Ave. cap toe oxford. Available in the very capable Dainite rubber sole, or a more traditional and cheaper smooth leather sole option.

Full picks here if you want them. For Banana Republic Factory, 50% off MSRP is just fine while anything 60% off or over is quite good. Why? Because BR Factory is one of those brands (like J. Crew Factory) which is almost always having a “big” sale. So perspective is necessary. Yet when they’re doing 60% off most, with some items (like traveler jeans) getting 70% off AND it all gets an additional 20% off that discounted price… That’s very much worthy of attention. No code necessary for the extra 20% off. Discount should happen when the item hits your cart. Fine print says this is set to run through Tuesday, 11/25. So maybe they have something different up their sleeve for the week following?

Final sale on all of this stuff. No returns or exchanges unless you’re a member, and then and only then can you return in-store for credit only.

The Pick: Men’s The Standard Mid-Calf Lightweight Lifestyle Sock – $27

No better time to see what all the fuss is about as free shipping usually kicks in at $50. If you had to pick one type/model of socks that you’d be forced to wear with everything for the rest of your life… from working out to wearing with a suit and tie… these are the socks. No really. “The Standard” from Darn Tough are those socks. Perfect for casual, smart casual, and/or dressed to the nines. They do it all. Made in the USA, extra cushioning protects without being overly bulky, made from temperature regulating and moisture wicking merino wool. Machine wash gentle and tumble dry low.

The pick: Made in the UK Sanders Suede Sam Chukkas – $243.60 ($348)

Wow Todd Snyder stuff can get expensive. But they’re also back to made in England Sanders Chukkas, and they’re somehow not excluded from this sale. BIG IMPORTANT NOTE: These chukkas are built on a slightly different last than the legendary Sanders Hi Top. Here’s what they say about fit: “The SNO last presents a rounder take on the toe, providing a more relaxed and casual feel. For an ideal fit, we suggest opting for Sam in your usual size (or, if you already own the Hi Top, a half size down from your Hi Top size). “

The Pick: Waterbury Metropolitan Automatic 41mm – $230.30 ($329)

Timex is positioning this as “30% off almost everything”… but it seems to be not quite that. They’ve excluded a ton of their bestsellers. Which is their right of course, but “almost everything” seems to be a bit of a stretch. There are still some winners in there though.

It’s one of the rare times of the year that Rhone will toss a discount “bone” our way and you don’t have to buy in bulk if you don’t want to. Should be exclusion free. Commuter shirts, polos, all of it.

Usually the biggest sale of the year for these folks. Includes their premium line as well. Free shipping kicks in at $75, so outbound shipping on a pair from the premium line is free. Returns will set you back $10 for the label and restocking though.

The combo pick:

Whoooo spendy. But that’s Billy Reid. And it’s one of the only times of the year where you can save a few bucks on the famous Bond peacoat. The trick is to throw something less expensive in your cart, like a FIFTY EIGHT DOLLAR bandana (how much??) and you’ll actually save more than if you hadn’t, simply because the peacoat is just a couple bucks shy of the second tier.

Yes those Terrex Gore Tex hikers get mentioned a lot, but they’re pretty great for long days when you’re moving around a lot. They’re like 80% sneaker / 20% boot. Which isn’t enough if you’re a super-true hiker who needs the guts and wheels that come with legit hiking boots. But for the rest of us who just need something for those days when you know you’re gonna be busy, it’ll be physical, and you’re not totally sure what lies in store for you… these are comfy and can hold up to different conditions while still remaining fast and flexible.

Their flagship MTO non-iron, the Sanders, gets a lot of pub on this site and for good reason. Ledbury’s Made To Order (MTO) program allows you to pick from four different fit templates, neck and sleeve sizing that provides sleeve length options down to the half inch, and you get to pick one of six(!) collar styles. For those who want versatility, go with their mid-spread-dress option. The Ledbury Mid Spread collar is known as one of if not the best in the business. Looks great dressed up with a tie, but also excels when worn without a tie thanks to the combination of good structure and their famously slightly lowered second button. Shipping isn’t free (it’s $15 since they ship direct from the factory overseas,) and delivery will take 2-3 weeks as they make the shirt once the order comes in.

Hold your “that’s expensive” fire ire! Yeah that’s a lot of money. But Grant Stone delivers incredible quality. Our shoe expert absolutely loves them. And they almost never run sales. This is their annual holiday offer. And while the $450 threshold is steep, they do offer accessories and shoe care products that make tripping that balance a pleasure, not a chore. Even works on sale items. Discount should auto apply in your cart.

Code GIFTBOX also works for 15% off $100 if you’re not gonna quite get to that $125 threshold. It’s good to see the university blazer dipping under $200 again. For a while there it was stuck in the mid $200s. Good quality. Not great, but good. Moves well too. Full review here. Code expires Sunday, so you know they gotta have something new coming for next week.

For those who love their shoes made in the USA. No code needed. Discount applied at checkout.

Attention “crunchy” dudes. REI is having one of their big sales. And if you pick your brands, fits, and colors with some intention, you can get performance and rugged style without looking like you got outfitted by a mid 90s Campmor (newsprint!) catalog. Members get to save an additional 20% off a sale item & an outlet item with the code HOLIDAY25. Exclusions apply of course. Sale is set to end Monday night.

Stacks on lots of stuff that’s already on sale too. Billed as their Black Friday sale, only early. Code is ACCESS but they’re not limiting it to members/requiring a log in? Okay then.

