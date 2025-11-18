Steal Alert: BR Factory 68% – 76% off most Early Black Friday

If this isn’t their actual Black Friday / Cyber Monday offer… I mean, it’ll be tough to beat.

For Banana Republic Factory, 50% off MSRP is just fine while anything 60% off or over is quite good. Why? Because BR Factory is one of those brands (like J. Crew Factory) which is almost always having a “big” sale. So perspective is necessary.

Yet when they’re doing 60% off most, with some items (like traveler jeans) getting 70% off AND it all gets an additional 20% off that discounted price…

That’s very much worthy of a steal alert.

No code necessary for the extra 20% off. Discount should happen when the item hits your cart. Off we go. Fine print says this is set to run clear through next Tuesday, 11/25.

More poly than wool: 52% polyester, 40% wool, 8% other fibers. Still, looks pretty good from here. Two button front. Notch lapel. “Midnight herringbone” or camel.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/180

Available in Black, Dark Brown, or the “Oatmeal” shown above. Thick. Not wimpy. Smooth to the touch. Not scratchy. 64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester, 2% elastane spandex. The buttons feel and look a little cheap, but that’s fine considering the price. Sure the Spier version is the king and made from 100% soft Australian Merino Wool. But this one is ~$40.

Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/180

51% recycled polyester, 41% wool, 8% other fibers. Patch pockets keep it casual. Still smart, but casual enough to wear with jeans. It’s a bit on the stiff side straight out of the box. But that’s not unusual with BRF’s fall and winter sportcoats. Nor is it unusual for a cheap/cheaper sportcoat in general. Definitely a cool/colder weather weight. Houndstooth pattern is made up of gray, a darker gray (if not midnight navy) and just enough of a quiet rust brown to keep things interesting.

All merino, lighter weight v-necks at a truly affordable price. Four basic colors to pick from. A fall/winter/spring standard.

Size shown: 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180.

Ah geeze. Really? That price is absurd. In a good way. Because it’s one of the items that’s getting a sneaky 70% off instead of the 60% they’re promoting.

On mega sale in three colors. The dark rinse shown above, a medium (but still inky blue) wash, and a dark charcoal gray.

These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite. Just got a new pair in from their last solid sale. No change in the fabric from last year, at least not from what I can tell for the rinse wash shown above.

Ranch inspired, city-slicker appropriate. The dark (poly) sherpa collar helps it look contemporary. Body is 52% polyester, 43% wool, 5% other fibers. Always with the “other” fibers. I demand an investigation.

More tees, this time in a super smooth mercerized cotton. BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. Just know that some mercerized cotton garments can shrink in the wash. Sometimes.

Money. For not that much.

Gotta love it when an affordable brand uses the term “lightweight” to describe something that’s usually heavier weight. Like we aren’t gonna assume that’s code for “cheap”? Yet if you run warm (my clammy hand is raised) finding a lightweight but still soft and seasonal flannel shirt can be a real sweaty-pits-preventer. Especially around the holidays when fires are roaring and kitchens are cooking. “Where are you going?” “I’m just gonna step outside.” “But it’s cold!” “Precisely. Feels like an Orlando attic in here.”

Size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/180. Cuffed because they’re a touch long.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well, as shown above. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.”

The ubiquitous quilted jacket so many brands make this time of year. Nice to see they made it in black as well as the standard deep green. Some brands stick to just earth tones and blues for their quilted outerwear.

A fall/winter standard. 53% cotton, 46% polyester, 1% elastane spandex. Looks like the off white shown above is just about sold out, but the rest of the colors look to be stocked up.

Flex on ’em? Nah. Try FLECKS ON ‘EM… amiright?

Hm. Tough room.

Affordable, interesting thanks to the traditional donegal flecks, and still dressy thanks to the dark base color. Fabric is a mix: 55% recycled polyester, 40% recycled wool, 5% other fibers. But that’s why it’s also (well) under a hundred bucks. Probably fair to assume that this one will be like the houndstooth option straight out of the box. Meaning: less flexible than ideal. These are not the unconstructed Bonobos hopsack afterall.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/180.

Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

More merino sweaters. This time, crewnecks. And like the v-necks they claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters too risky. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

Size shown is a 40R and 32×32 (would need hemming) on 5’10″/180.

It’s thoroughly… fine. Fine is fine! It’s a true, dark navy. Tail isn’t chopped, double vents in the rear, sleeves have non functioning sleeve cuff buttons (for easier tailoring), and the fabric is a 3-season, midweight, sturdy feeling twill. It doesn’t drape as well as other smoother, easier flowing fabrics. But it feels like it’ll wear well. It’s not flimsy. Can’t expect a half-canvas construction or fancy details/trim pieces at this price, but for a cheap suit? These separates may have potential for some. Fully lined in polyester. So between that and the mid-weight poly/wool blend, don’t wear it in the summer. Should be good in fall/winter/spring. Made in India.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos.

That’s a fall jacket alright. Navy or brown. Traditional chore jacket style, in one of fall’s favorite fabrics.

Texture at an affordable price in three different colors.

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Color is “brown heather.”

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash. So know that.

Thanksgiving = the official holiday of the half zip sweater.

We hit the v-necks first then covered the crews… you think we’d get outta here without mentioning the half-zips?

“Just” half off but still worth a mention: Suede Chukkas – $90 ($180)

WAIT THEY’RE ONLY 50% OFF HOW DARE THEY. Shoes/leather stuff are excluded from almost all BR Factory promos. Yet for ninety bucks? These are pretty dang good. Mini lug sole, surprisingly soft suede uppers, and fit seems true out of the box (my normally 10.5 D feet felt fine in these.) Made in India. Four pairs of reinforced eyelets. Shape walks the line between smart casual and casual perfectly (they’re not bulbous, they’re not pointy.) The interiors are lined in textile, not leather, so they’ve obviously cut corners there. But overall if you’re on #teamchukka, they feel like a win.

The 60% off – 70% off most + additional 20% off event at BR Factory is set to expire Tuesday 11/25/25. Outbound shipping is $5 – $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.