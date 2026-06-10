10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Airy short sleeves, summer city sneakers, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Via: lululemon’s “we made too much” final sale section

For when it’s insufferably hot and humid, and you need something super breathable and truly wicking. These are made from one of their true performance fabrics which breathes and stretches and dries fast. They even have underarm gussets for ease of movement. Final sale though.

Via: Amazon

Take it from a guy who recently had some (early stage) Melanoma dug out of him. Skin Cancer is nothing to mess with. I thought I was being really proactive. Annual dermatologist appointments (they caught it early), almost always wore sunscreen, covered up often, and didn’t hang out in the sun for too long. And I still got it. This stuff is a good daily morning moisturizer AND it has an SPF 50 rating. It doesn’t stink, it absorbs nicely/doesn’t feel greasy or mineral-y, and it’s relatively inexpensive.

Via: Nike’s Sale Section

Crunchy style meets city concrete. Maybe a good casual sneaker for those of us who spend much of the warmer months getting around town on our bikes, and could use a little more grip on the pedals. Or something to wear to a sporting event this summer/keep the good shoes from getting beer and whatever else spilled on them.

Via: Goodfellow New Arrivals

Target has been trying to mount something of a comeback. The men’s Goodfellow line has historically been one of their strong suits, but so far, spring/summer 2026 hasn’t been their strongest. That said, some waffle shorts with a vintage-like contrast drawstring waist might be a nice little super-casual upgrade. Thirty bucks doesn’t seem cheap though. But, thems the times.

Via: Amazon

These look a little like something Persol used to make. Only for a fraction of the cost. Acetate frames, polarized lenses, contrasting metal bridge. Sizing is medium-leaning-small, but most average sized heads should be good with these. Carfia is one of those Amazon sourced brands which actually makes decent feeling sunglasses for well under $50. And these would look great with a simple mid-gray suit, white shirt, and brown monks, loafers, or lace ups. They’d also look great with a t-shirt and chinos. Interesting, but not crazy.

Via: JCF Extra 70% off FINAL Sale styles w/ 70LESS (exp 6/9)

These (obviously) have buttons. Buttons are good. Buttons = options! The problem with Johnny-collars (no buttons) is that you can’t button them all the way up to wear under a blazer, and if you happen to have a good amount of chest hair, they can look a little odd/cheesy/chesty. That’s not the case here. Although they’re final sale, so no returns or exchanges.

Via: Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Father’s Day Sale

True dress sock weight. So, not thick. Which is perfect for summer. But not so paper thin that they feel wimpy. Mid calf or true over-the-calf length. Made in the USA. Temperature regulating merino wool blend.

Via: 25% off Enso Father’s Day Sale

For those who are already married or are about to get married here during peak wedding season.

Silicone rings are favored by a lot of guys (especially the active/outdoorsy set) because they’re comfortable, they’re relatively inexpensive, and they’re just a lot safer compared to traditional metal rings. The thing is… silicone rings can also look like junk. But Enso’s “Elements” rings don’t look like junk. They look like traditional, metal wedding bands. And while thirty bucks (on sale!) for a silicone ring seems crazy, these things are pretty impressive. I have a thin one and love it. It really does look like metal, and it really is super comfortable/you forget you’re wearing it. Made with an anti-ring-avulsion design (don’t google it, it’s gross) to break away and protect your finger if it gets caught on something. Breathable channels promote airflow to keep your fingers dry and comfortable, which is great for those of us who run warm/get sweaty hands after we’ve downed our 2nd cup of coffee. Available in either a classic width, or a thin width.

Via: J. Crew Factory extra 70% off Final Sale styles w/ 70LESS (exp 6/9)

Cheeeeeeeap. 50% merino / 50% acrylic. Still 4.8/5 stars after 300+ reviews. It’s not sweater season, but as it’s merino blend instead of cheap cotton, that’s a really nice price.

Via: Old Navy Summer Steals

In case you missed it/didn’t tap into the post to see how cheap these are for rewards members with the $20 off $50 at checkout deal.

“What’s with the phonograph?”

Well …they’re Old Navy’s new “tech” pants.

“A phonograph is your ‘tech’?”

Bingo.

“What’s wrong with you?”

Other than using the word “bingo”?

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.