Bonobos: 30% off Most for Black Friday

Here we go. As good as it gets for Bonobos and runs clear through Monday, December 1st.

No, Bonobos isn’t cheap. Yet they offer enough fits and sizes, plus free shipping and returns (minus anything tagged as final sale) that a lot of guys are good with the prices. Because they (usually) know what they’re getting. And they like it. Both how it fits and feels and, yes, how it looks. Bonobos is pretty darn good in the looks department. Cool, contemporary, classic, and/or downright weird sometimes. They do all that.

Exclusions include but are not limited to: Most (all?) cashmere, Weekday Warrior Wool Dress Pants, Empire Super 150s Suits, some leather and suede jackets, and Icon Status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, and Weekday Warrior Dress Pants. Deal DOES work on Sale items, although anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Got all that? Ho ho hoff-we-go with the picks.

Wait, aren’t these normally excluded? Slim, standard, or athletic fits. Sold as separates so you can dial in the fit even further. All-season wool stretch fabric, 3.25″ lapels, double vents in the rear of the jacket, and non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easier/cheaper tailoring. Three grays (light, medium, and charcoal,) two blues (navy and “light navy,”) and black. There’s a lot to like there, now for well under half a grand.

Meanwhile, there’s this sharkskin option in a versatile gray, and it’s already on sale. Not final sale yet either. Yes the 30% off stacks. Standard, slim, or athletic fits. Again, they sell their suits as separates so you pick the size of the jacket and trouser independently from each other. Know that the trouser size & fit selection isn’t fully stocked up, so that’s probably why it’s on sale.

Not sure when it became kinda tough to find a decent merino V-neck sweater, but… Bonobos to the rescue. And while not cheap, these ship and return for free. Also available in crewnecks.

A “Featured Black Friday Deal” at more than 40% off. If you’re new to Bonobos, need some cool weather pants, and are curious about how their fit(s) compare to other pants in your closet, then these are a good place to start.

Lots of colors and patterns. The structure of a true sportcoat made with flexible and comfortable knit fabrics. One of their bestsellers. Not as droopy as a lot of other knit “swazers” from other brands. These do have real shape to them. Bottom line: if you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those. Fabrics are either cotton, wool blend, or cotton blend.

Spendy even with the 30% off, but if you like your fall/winter pants soft and cozy, then these are them. Italian milled cotton moleskin. And of course they come in all the fits Bonobos is famous for. Six colors to choose from.

Wrinkle resistant 97% cotton / 3% elastane. Lots of colors & patterns. Three fits. Sold in more precise, neck and sleeve measurements, instead of the ballpark alpha sizes (S/M/L) lots of other brands use.

A big time splurge, but if you like stretch denim and love the Bonobos fit, then these could be a new go-to. Four different fits, including athletic for those who don’t skip leg day. Five different washes, including the perfect dark-rinse shown above. 92% Cotton / 4% Elastomultiester / 4% Elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

And the extra toasty flannel lined version. Somewhere Al Borland is laying on a sheepskin rug, wearing these and nothing else, and asking someone “Is it hot in here? Or is it just… chunky?”

And the non-denim, stretch twill 5-pocket version.

In a perfect, gent-standard camel. 65% Wool, 30% Nylon, 5% Cashmere. Sold in more precise chest-measurement sizes, instead of the usual/ballpark S/M/L/XL.

Size shown above: 40R athletic fit on 5’10″/180 in medium gray

Obligatory mention whenever they go on sale. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. Full review here. and you can see our recent Before/After tailoring post right here. They get mentioned a lot because these are a favorite of many. They excel in warm weather with light chinos or performance pants. They look great in the fall and winter with jeans or cords or flannel trousers. They’re just the best.

A little different than the hopsacks. Still unconstructed and still made from Italian material, but these are wool blend, come in three different patterns, and cost a bit more.

Well hello Mr. Fancy Party Pants.

Super simple, in warm, soft, Italian milled cotton moleskin. That olive base with the black collar and cuffs is all kinds of right.

Oddly enough, sheep don’t grow polyester polar-“fleece” on their bodies. They grow wool. Of which this jacket is made from. Or at least mostly from. 65% wool / 35% poly Italian fabric.

Ready for winter flannel. Navy, black, brown, or the Professor-Jones-ish olive green shown above.

97% cotton / 3% spandex, machine washable, but dressy enough for a conservative office or big event. Their seven “icon” colors are excluded, but nine limited colors/micro patterns (like the 3 shown above) are up for the 30% off. Kinda confusing, but we’ll take it as they’re a bestseller.

A cool/cold weather version of the ubiquitous chore jacket. Front lower patch pockets. 72% Virgin Wool, 28% Polyester Italian fabric with a cool plaid + windowpane overlay.

Sometimes a button down can just be a button down. This is one of those times. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. So be super duper extra sure before you tap “buy”.

No one knows how to have fun like Bonobos. Bottoms up.

The Bonobos 30% off with code BF2025 deal is set to run through Monday 12/1/25.