J. Crew: 40% off Black Friday Event 2025

Heads up. Their fine print says this is set to expire Wednesday 11/26… which seems to indicate they have something different in the works for Thanksgiving onward. Maybe something extra for their Passport Rewards members? Haven’t even heard a whisper. Just reading the fine print like anyone else. Now they DID send out an email saying starting today (11/25) in stores they’re doing 50% off select + 30% off their usually excluded chinos and suiting. So that’s another clue. Or a red herring. Don’t know. We’ll keep an eye on it and update if/when necessary. If you don’t want to get left out in the cold by playing this game of chicken to see what’s up on Turkey day, then off we go with the picks…

Now that’s a true surprise. These have been all but excluded since their launch earlier this year. Haven’t seen them up for a significant discount like this yet. Just black. No brown yet.

And the open-lacing derby style. These do come in brown (and black too.)

Something to go over a suit. Or frankly, anything than else. Topcoats look just as good over sweater and jeans as they do over a suit. Lots of class in a simple, 95% wool/5% cashmere package. Three colors to pick from.

Winter texture for your torso. Sidenote: as someone who does a lot of laundry, that looks like the laundromat load from hell. Wash with like colors on cold, people!

Usually excluded. Blackwatch pattern, waxed cotton exterior, all the trimmings you’d expect from a country-gent styled jacket. Good looking, timeless, and functional. To get it on any sort of sale feels super rare.

Consider sizing up by half. New for this year. Review of the previous version can be found here, when they were making them in a darker suede. Richer and (even) more eye catching this go-round. Seems like they still may run half a size small.

Consider sizing up by half. Looks like AE’s Higgins Mill, costs half the price. Not gonna be quite the same quality and not made with weatherproof leather, but… you get the idea. Runs on the small side. See our shoe expert’s review of last year’s suede version here.

J. Crew’s excellent Dock Peacoats are back for another season with their perfectly placed chest-high handwarmer pockets, 80% wool / 20% nylon fabric, and PrimaLoft insulation. Here’s how a size medium (in black) fits 5’10″/180. “Just” navy so far. No black yet.

Supremely giftable. Even if (especially if?) the recipient is you. Solids as well as a couple of plaid options available.

Cashmere lined. Sheepskin leather. lil’ dingle on the index finger so you can use your smartphone without taking off your gloves. (“lil dingle” is the technical term, right?)

The official at-home sweater style of “oh the weather outside is frightful.”

The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. Slim, classic, tall, or slim untucked fits.

Still made in Italy. A real favorite. English leather uppers, natural crepe rubber sole, unstructured and casual without looking sloppy. Something J. Crew has been making for years. Full review here.

J. Crew’s new revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in-between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Goodyear welted, versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish). Mini lug sole for traction. Also available in black. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

These shirts are surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

It’s prime cords season. So here they be. Five pocket jean-like styling. Fall/winter ready colors.

And the trouserfied version. Meaning: pockets are like chinos or dress pants, instead of the jean like 5-pocket style. These have slashes up front and welts in the rear.

All cashmere, six colors, and extremely well reviewed.

100% cotton. Textured knit. For those who appreciate the ease of cotton and/or have an allergy to wool or are extra sensitive to anything that may “itch.”

Still no camel option. Navy, black, or gray. Merino wool. Yes one can certainly find cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.”

One of their annual bestsellers. A quilted, insulated jacket that’s not puffy like a puffer, and doesn’t have the synthetic “shine” cheap-y quilted jackets can sometimes have.

And the vests too.

For when you just wanna batten down the hatches and stay at home. 100% cotton for these. Just black so far.

60% cotton / 40% recycled polyamide for a bit of extra water resistance.

Can look really smart and different under a more casual leaning sportcoat or suit or v-neck. For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.”

“Ain’t it the wrong season for those?”

Not if you want a perfect pair of house-shoes to slip into when you get home.

“Good point.”

That’s why I’m here.

“That’s why you’re here?”

That and being just one result of infinite entropy. I’m but one particular simian end-game of a million monkeys hammering away on a million typewriters for a million years.

“Did you just compare yourself to a work of Shakespeare?”

I am but an idiot telling tales, signifying nothing.

“You’re a weirdo.”

PANCAKE, PINE TREE, MISANTHROPIC PANDA BEAR. Yes that’s (another) callback to our favorite 6-year-old nonsense phrase.

Full review of the lake shoes can be found here.

A price-increase note: Last year these were $59.50 at full price. This year = $75. Yowza.

A customer favorite. Their standard weight henleys. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Ten colors to choose from.

And now the short sleeves. Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with jeans and under a chore jacket.

Lighter than a wool coat but still plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find one of these you like you’ll be surprised how often you wear it.

Leather lined. Vibram sole. Timeless classics.

The J. Crew Black Friday event is set to run through Wednesday 11/26… which again, is clearly before Black Friday. So we’ll see what happens next.