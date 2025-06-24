Style Scenario: Summer Heat – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s just plain hot. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn. But that’s why we’re here. Here’s one way to keep it casual but still intentional during the hotter days of summer, with staying-cool(er) tips within the picks which can be extrapolated to different colors/patterns/etc. Remember, “season to taste.” Now that all said: Be smart. Stay hydrated. And for those in extreme conditions… don’t risk it. Please.

The Tee: Target All in Motion “Elevated Premium” Pocket T – $15. From Target’s in house performance line. Quick drying, moisture wicking, and odor-resistant. Here’s how a size medium fits on 5’10″/185. Also, as these are 89% Recycled Polyester, 11% Spandex and don’t have modal in them, they won’t feel squishy or thick. Some “performance” tees which use modal are certainly soft… but they can feel a little “gooey” in significant heat and humidity.

The Shorts: Old Navy “Tech Chino” Shorts – $27.99 ($40). Not a heavy cotton chino. Pure performance fabric. lululemon warpstreme like feel and performance at a very affordable price. These get mentioned a lot, but for good reason. Full review here.

The Belt: Amazon Maikun D-ring Belt – $10. Skip the leather belt in serious heat. Go with something lighter. This works.

The Sunglasses: Goodr Lightweight Non Slip Running Sunglasses – $25. Lightweight, non slip frames to stay on sweaty noses, and they actually look like timeless wayfarers! Except for the logo. But, for $25 we can probably all put up with that. Note that the product image on their website makes the tortoise pattern look pretty high-contrast if not outright weird. It’s easier on the eyes in real life. They look fine.

The Watch: VAER DS4 Meridian Black Solar – $339. From one of the rising brands in the affordable watch market. Watch shown at the very top of the post is actually their 42mm USA assembled Swiss automatic, but those are sold out. So here we’re going with the baseline, not assembled in the USA, solar quartz on the optional bracelet. Bracelet comes with quick release springbars for easy swap outs to the included free rubber strap. If that’s not your particular size or color, they have more options. They don’t have any automatic divers in stock at post time though.

The Shoes: Rothy’s The Ravello Slip On Sneaker – $99 FINAL ($139). Take it from a fella who once got 2nd degree sunburns on the tops of his feet (big, nasty, watery blisters). Sometimes the UV index is just too much. Cover up your feet. These slip-ons are stupid simple and stupid comfortable. They’re weirdly breathable thanks to the recycled knit uppers, and the cushioning is legit. The fact that they’re machine washable makes them the perfect summer slip-on.

The Water Bottle: Nalgene BPA Free 32 oz Tritan Wide Mouth Water Bottle – $16.99. Dirt cheap, and a constant companion for yours truly, aka the Sentient Tumbleweed aka King Daddy Chukka aka Big Bag o’ Buttons aka Cougar bait Nate aka Lyrical Zeus Juice, dropping lightning bolts of grime-rhyme from high atop his groan-throne on Mt. LOLympus.

Also related: