Summer Temptation: The Best New Affordable Men’s Style Arrivals

For many of us, warm weather style just isn’t as tempting as the tweed, boots, and flannel of fall. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of seriously drool-worthy gear that’s just landed. Fresher fabrics, lighter shades, crisper looks. Note: Since these are new arrivals, prices will be higher than what you normally see on Dappered. It can take some time for sales and promos to bring costs down. But we’ll keep an eye out for those as always.

Hard to get more summertime-versatile than a light gray tropical wool suit. Especially in a pair of separates like these, where you get to pick the individual size of the jacket and trouser separately. Patch pockets on the jacket are a perfect choice. Summer is, by nature, more casual than the other three seasons (because it’s too darn hot). So patch pockets on the suit absolutely work. Yet it looks like a stand alone blazer when broken up and worn with a different pair of chinos or trousers. Jacket is just half lined in the back. Tropical wool is lightweight and extra breathable. Not bad for five hundred bucks.

One of their new “icons” releases. Certainly not cheap for a Timex… but look at it. For a panda chronograph that evokes the golden age of motorsport, they sure did nail the styling.

With Sunski among others raising their prices, it’s getting harder to find a pair of good quality sunglasses for a price that doesn’t hit the stratosphere like the luxury name-brands do. That’s where Walden, Huckberry’s house brand of upgraded quality shades, tries to fit in. Classic shapes, cool colors, good quality.

For those who love the old-school-cool/golden age of Hollywood look. 100% mercerized cotton. Ivory, black, or a muted “cilantro” green. Do note that these are dry clean only.

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who are good with spending lots of money on fresh, white sneakers… and then there are those who are like… why? These are for the latter. They even ship and return for free.

A new summery arrival with extra texture. Still lightweight, unconstructed, and breezy. 44% Wool / 43% Cotton / 11% Linen / 2% Elastane. Does go on sale when Bonobos runs a 30% off code, which would drop it to $332.50.

Shown: Black and Gray – $32 (on a Lorier Neptune)

Summer means water and sweat. Leather watch straps don’t really excel in those conditions. Swapping out a leather strap for a NATO is often the way to go. Even stainless steel bracelets can get a little too shiny in the summer sun. Solution? A NATO strap, once again. And while there are much cheaper straps out there, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme series continues to reign (wait for it) supreme. The hardware, the colors, the stripes, and the classic seatbelt-style fabric with its ever so slight sheen or the newer, matte textured option all combine to make for one terrific watch strap.

Multiple fits. Lots of colors. Not as pricey as lululemon, not as cheap as Old Navy. Right in-between. Feels and moves almost identical to lululemon too. They even have a gusseted under-seam for ease of movement. Available in either a looks like a pair of dress pants style, or a more casual five pocket style. Here’s how a size 32×30 athletic fit looks on my 5’10″/185lbs, although truth be told: I get a 32×32 these days and have them hemmed up an inch.

Lightweight and breathable thanks to the fabric’s telltale “pucker” which allows air flow to cool your skin. Nicely affordable and often on sale. A few different colors and patterns.

WMP is one of those rare inexpensive brands that doesn’t feel like trash in your hands or on your face. They’re designed in Arizona (made overseas of course), and whoever puts the ideas down on paper knows how to take a few stylistic risks without going overboard. Sold/shipped by Amazon.

Those certainly look (so) fresh and (so) clean. 97% cotton / 2% spandex. And yes they have pleats. But just a single pleat on either side, not the accordion style monster pleats that the 80s and 90s suffered from. There is something a bit dressier about a single pleat, without going overboard and getting too formal. Would look excellent come spring with a plain, slim, mercerized cotton tee and driving loafers, or a smooth polo and penny loafers.

One of the best GADA (go anywhere do anything) watch releases across any brand in recent memory. Looks simultaneously interesting and subtle. 40mm diameter, 11.5mm thick. Looks great with a t-shirt and jeans, a suit, and everything in-between. Styling is inspired by compressor-case watches from the 1970s. Top crown works the inner bezel, bottom crown works the movement. Both screw down, and the entire thing feels solid and well made. It’s also assembled and regulated in the USA. Miyota 9015 automatic movement. Sapphire crystal. 300m of water resistance. The on-the-fly push-button micro-adjustment feature in the clasp is a huge bonus. As are the quick release pins on the bracelet, so swapping out said bracelet for a leather strap or NATO is quick and easy. Available with a black or white dial, and a 60 minute or 12 hour interior rotating bezel.

Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Full review of a different (not on sale) color scheme can be found here. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right for summer.

Obligatory mention of these. They are NOT a smart, sharp, formal suit. What they are, is a slightly dressed down, totally unstructured, made from a relaxed and breathable fabric pair of suit separates, which looks dressy-casual when worn together… OR looks quite good when broken up and each piece is worn separately with other things. Say, if you were to wear the jacket with chinos or tech pants. Meanwhile, the trousers will play nicely with a polo or even a t-shirt and some old-school slip on sneakers. Sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning, so that’ll be cheap to adjust, and they’re sold as separates so you get to pick a more precise waist and inseam length compared to traditionally “nested” suits. One of the few J. Crew tailored items that (so far this year) has been consistently going on sale/included in their promos. A 30% off deal would drop them to ~$350. Fingers crossed on that, moving forward.

It’s no secret we’re big fans of chukkas around these parts. Especially in spring and summer. Made in Portugal, subtle rubber sole delivers traction, and the water-repellent suede is a real bonus for those unexpected cloud bursts or rogue sprinkler system surprises. Blake Stitched. Made in Portugal. Might even be able to pair them up with a suit depending on the color, fabric, and occasion.

They did it. They took their bestselling 5 pocket style “golf” pants (reviewed here) and made a more dressy but still flexible and breathable and wicking trouser-style pair of do-anything pants. TIP: Try these on before committing as they may not fit the same as the 5-pocket style. Did a quick in-person with these, and the 32 waist seemed to fit much more generous than the 32 waist on the 5-pockets. Also know that unlike the VRST and lululemon options, there’s no gusset on these.

Same watch as the OG resin strap version, only now upgraded to a stainless bracelet. 200m of water resistance, a surprisingly well machined stainless steel case, and a rotating bezel which feels much more expensive than many other watches priced under $100. Finish is mostly brushed with polished sides and inset bits on the bracelet, which happens to be a folded-link-style. Double push button clasp on the bracelet is good and snappy. Not small at 44m in diameter, but should wear comfortably for most medium to larger wrists.

Gatsby-esque style on a Nick Carraway budget. 100% linen so they’ll wrinkle, but that’s part of the charm. Available in either a pro-level double breasted, or a just as dashing and more subtle deep brown single breasted option. And kudos to the designers for keeping the jackets unlined. That’s the whole point this time of year, right? Both jackets ($268) have patch pockets on the lower half, and could easily work as sportcoats on their own with chinos, performance trousers, etc.

A new release for the gridiron geeks that can’t wait for training camp to start in a couple months. Modeled after vintage trainers football coaches and support staff would wear. Lots of different color schemes to pick from.

From their “comfort wear” line which has been pretty great so far and has lived up to it’s name (meaning: extra comfortable/stretchy/flexible/soft stuff). From reader Dominic who sent in a style tip after seeing these in person: “Two-ply collar with built in collar stays. Super soft cotton/modal/spandex blend. Placket length is great. Two caveats. They need to add a couple wheelhouse colors (too many novelty colors currently, the black and navy are great). And they may not be slim enough for every reader. It’s a steal if it fits. MIGHT be able to size down if you’re on the bottom end of the sizing.”

Gray “nine iron” suede uppers, white foxing and eyelets, and that contrast waffle sole.

Full review here. Size shown: 8″ inseam, 32 waist, on 5’10″/185. These are the shorts version of Old Navy’s cheap lululemon-warpstreme-like competitors. If the Old Navy fabric isn’t identical to lululemon’s warpstreme twill, like at an atomic level/made by the exact same supplier, then it’s one of the best copies/”homages” ever. 8″ inseam. New colors for summer 2025. They feel and move great. Do note that Old Navy insists on calling these shorts “hybrid” shorts, but unlike true hybrid shorts (like Wellen) these do NOT have any kind of liner. They’re “just” shorts. Nothing wrong with that. Especially because they’re a great pair of shorts. And they’re cheap.

Whoooooo spendy. But Ledbury did what so many other companies haven’t been able to do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric… and the collar feels and acts like a true dress collar. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably… the collars are always too casual. (See the otherwise excellent Rhone commuter, which wears more like a tech OCBD than a dress shirt). Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. And the mid-spread (or hidden button down) looks exceptionally sharp without a tie as well, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. No more “one unbuttoned not enough/two is too much” debate.

These are BRF’s cheaper alternative to the mainline Banana Republic Core Temp pants which have been so popular for so long (and for good reason as the mainline BR core temps are truly comfortable and crisp and all that good stuff). No personal experience with these, and a quick observation is that the fabric, from this side of the screen, doesn’t look quite the same. It looks… textured? Almost like a wool trouser. Which is more than fine, but that’s not how the super-smooth regular Banana Republic core temps look. Just something to keep in mind. But they do claim to “regulate body heat” like the mainline pants. Which is what a lot of us are reaching for this time of year.

Yes there is such a thing as summer chelsea boots, and these are them. Part boot, part sneaker, 100% comfortable. Made in Portugal. Bought a pair of these, love them, and have worn them with everything casual to smart casual. Looks great with a t-shirt and jeans, also looks great with a polo and chinos. They’re too easy and too comfortable not to wear all the time. If you’re in-between sizes, size up. My normally 10.5 D feet take an 11 in these and they fit great. And that hand-pressed Lactae Havea cup sole is as comfortable as they come.

Often on sale and one of J. Crew’s warm weather bestsellers. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their butt. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

And they make them in shorts, too. Just three colors though… blue (shown above) a lighter green, or khaki. Seven inch or nine inch inseams.

Bucks for not many (sorry) bucks.

Clearly inspired by the art deco age, it has a tonneau case shape, a 31mm case width (similar fit to a round 35mm with a 42mm lug to lug case length) a guilloch dial, and a sapphire crystal. Powered by a Miyota automatic movement. White dial comes with a chestnut brown as well as a black strap, and they’ve got quick change pins, so you can easily swap them out without a spring bar tool.

F1 – The Movie (June 27th)

F1 is somehow simultaneously glamorous (exotic locations, cool cars and clothes, suave drivers, etc.) and horrendously tacky (relentless sponsorships, some of the icky characters, etc.) Same could be said for summer as a whole. This looks like a real hoot. Especially on a blazing hot summer day where an icy cool and dark movie theater would be a terrific idea.

A warm weather wild-card. But know they also make these in smooth calfskin as well as solid suede. And yes, the bit is nothing more than shoe-jewelry. Which is pretty antithetical to the usual “less is more” philosophy of Dappered. But spring and summer can be a time to flex a little more. AND… the bit on the Allen Edmonds Randolph is not some cheap looking, garish, polished/chrome looking junk. The shine has been minimized on the silver bit, and the brassy-toned bit is quiet enough for even those of us who never wear gold of any kind. Almost half a grand(!) at full price, yet they have been going on sale here and there. Patience could pay off.

Not a flat chino, but instead puckered seersucker. Half lined back, and made in a dark navy shade instead of the usual white and blue pinstripes that can look a little silly depending on the circumstances. 97% cotton / 3% spandex. Sold in chest sizes (36 – 46, regular and tall templates) instead of the less precise “alpha” sizing of small/medium/large.

Full review here. One of the best looking <$200 watches released in recent memory across all brands. 41mm case diameter has some presence, but overall it’s svelte enough to look good with a suit and tie. Quick release straps means swapping out the brown strap for a black leather strap to match black shoes should be a breeze.

The legends. Barely there construction, super-airy hopsack wool fabric, and made in multiple fit templates. Full review here if you’d like it. Drops under $300 during a (somewhat rare) 30% off sale.

100% linen, so expect them to be extra breezy… and that they’ll wrinkle. But that’s what linen does. 7.5″ or 8.5″ inseams.

Here come the bigger, breezier fits for summer. 53% Linen / 47% Cotton. Five colors. Affordable.

Now on a braclet? Now on a bracelet! Swiss made, set-it-and-forget-it quartz movement, and a matte blasted case and bracelet. See our review of the (nylon strap equipped) version here.

Eleven different patterns. Because sometimes you just want a short sleeve button up in cool cotton poplin. That big floral option would look extra good with a Detroit Tigers hat. And a Ferrari.

Suede uppers and leather lined. A lot of German Athletic Trainer (aka the GAT) style sneakers (with that “W” overlay on the toe) can look a little lightweight. But these merge that W-toe with soles that have some more traditional court style “oomph”.

These pants are king. They also cost a flippin’ king’s ransom. Not cheap. But they’re the best. The warpstreme fabric is breathable, flexible, and there’s a gusset in the crotch for extra-ease of movement. The ABC trousers look great with everything from a t-shirt and sneakers to a dress shirt, blazer, and cap toe oxfords. They also have a new fit template with more room in the glutes and thighs than before. For perspective: my 5’10″/185 used to be a 32×30 in the classic fit. I’m now a 32×32 in their (new) slim fit. I can confirm that they have put a little more space in the glutes and thighs across their different fits. Also, the lengths seem to (maybe?) have changed a little too. A 32″ length doesn’t puddle around my ankles like it used to, but that might be because having to switch to their slim fit (as the new classic fit is too generous for my frame) makes the pants ride a little higher on my hips. Got all that? I hate to do the first person thing (me me me!) but I hope that helps a little.

Those look awfully similar to the excellent mainline J. Crew suede camp mocs from a couple years ago. And if they’re like their autumnal suede boot brothers from last season, they could be serious winners. But it’s a bit of a gamble with shoes at this price. Reviews are positive though. Code is good for an extra 20% off orders of $100+ clear through 7/6.

Has gone on sale recently, so fingers crossed it does so again. As summery as a blazer gets. Breathable, breezy Italian wool from Marzotto. Unlined back. Soft-shoulders and patch pockets keep it from looking like a wayward suit jacket, but it does have matching trousers if you want to go for the full suit. Wear it with off-white chinos and a white dress shirt, navy polo, t-shirt, or a lightweight merino or cashmere crewneck.

The upgraded, premium versions of the wildly successful Halfday Garment duffels which show up every once in a while on Bespoke Post. This is the design which is part duffel, part garment bag, and it unzips so you can lay out a suit and roll it up and around other gear to hopefully minimize wrinkles in transit. Exterior is a water-and-abrasion-resistant 1680D Ballistic Nylon. Back trolly sleeve, exterior padded laptop sleeve, and they’ve even built in an interior pocket for neckties. Sold through Bespoke Post’s shop.

Made from a mix of cotton and performance threads with the purpose of helping regulate body temperature. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away. White, blue, or black. Price is certainly helpful.

Summer means woven belts. This one is as preppy as it gets.

A step up from their more affordable “grenalux” line of textured silk neckties. These are the real thing (grenadine weave). Priced at a point which is good for those who want something with a better feel and look than a cheap silk necktie, but not so absurdly expensive it’s getting into high-end menswear haberdasher shop territory.

The best “hybrid” shorts in the business. They get everything right that so many other brands get wrong about swim/hike/workout/whatever shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (see the teal pair at the top of the post with the leg rolled up) which is micro perforated, not meshy and itchy like old-school swim trunks. Lots of colors and a few patterns. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam.

A remixed version of the timeless Park Avenue. The new Allen Edmonds Verse collection takes their classics, and makes them a little lighter, brighter, and extra flexible for warmer weather use. Less structured uppers for a slightly more relaxed feel. Latex rubber soles for flexibility. Goatskin linings. Goodyear split reverse welt construction. Available in four colors of calfskin, or the “bone” suede shown above. You woulda thought they’d made these in more suede for the launch, but it’s just the bone suede for now.

Size shown: 32x32 on 5’10″/185.

Note that these run a tad short. But if you account for that factor (my 5’10″/185lb frame often but not always takes a 30″ inseam, and thus I sized up to a 32″ inseams here) then you’re left with a really nice, cheap pair of cotton-based, machine washable, dressier (but not too dressy) trousers. Notice the tab closure at the waist. 52% cotton, 30% polyester, 16% viscose rayon, 2% elastane spandex blend helps keep the cost down. An inexpensive and machine washable option for the worker-bees out there who want a sharp looking trouser without draining their 401K.

That is… what’s the term? Expensive. Gonna have to wait for one of their wardrobe events or semi-annual sales or something to get that price down. Seems to hit all the right notes though. A summery pattern (gingham) in a muted gray. Super 130s wool from Italy’s Zignone mill. Non-functioning sleeve buttons should make for easier tailoring.