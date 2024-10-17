Steal Alert: Under $100 for those J. Crew FACTORY Suede Boots

It’s one of those “sign in or sign up for their rewards program“ deals. But it’s a simple log-in/password creation (no brand-specific credit card application required) and these suede boots are pretty great. If memory serves they haven’t dropped under $100 yet.

Could be the best (truly) affordable boots of the year. Clearly modeled after the Alden Indy, these are from J. Crew’s cheaper step-down brand J. Crew Factory. And the quality seems impressively solid right out of the box. Made in India, the suede is good and plush, they’re lined in leather, and the Vibram branded mini lug sole is a nice surprise. Not quite as rich “orange” in person compared to the pics on the J. Crew Factory website, but that makes them more versatile. Color can shift a little depending on the light they’re being worn in, but that’s the norm for suede. Usually hovers around $125 – $150 depending on the usual sales and promos.

For sizing: These run narrow. My normally 10.5D yet borderline wide feet feel a little squeezed through the toe box from the jump, but with a little break in a size 10.5 has started to settle in. If you’re a wider foot or prefer thicker socks, strongly consider sizing up.

Code FAMILY is good for an additional 20% off at J. Crew Factory, works on much more than the boots, and is set to expire this Saturday, 10/19/24.

That’s all.

Carry on.