Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huckberry Sale Items, Nike’s Big Clearance, & More

Watch out for final sale items. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items in there. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. Strange that the blue suit jacket is final sale, yet the trousers are not. Beats me on that one. Extra 20% off runs through tomorrow, Tuesday 4/15.

It’s no secret that Nike has had a rough go of it lately. Their market share is sliding, and they’re one of the brands being hurt most by the tariffs. Yet that doesn’t mean they’re about to go the way of British Knights and LA Gear. They’re still The Swoosh. And while they’ve had some flops lately, this sale has some tried and true “babies” getting thrown out with the proverbial bathwater. So if you’re a fan of Nike gear, now could be a good time to see if one of your favs is on sale.

Must be mid-season clearance time. Highlight seems to the the gray Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer coming back in stock in all sizes. Granted we’re just about out of “boiled wool” season, if such a thing exists.

