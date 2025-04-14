Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Huckberry Sale Items, Nike’s Big Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items
- Signature Italian nailhead wool suit jacket – $159.97 FINAL ($400)
- Signature Italian nailhead wool suit trouser – $103.99 ($200)
- Wrinkle Resistant Italian stretch cotton dress pants – $87.99 ($150) 7 colors
- Cashmere Sweater Hoodie – $119.99 ($190) four colors
Watch out for final sale items. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items in there. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged. Strange that the blue suit jacket is final sale, yet the trousers are not. Beats me on that one. Extra 20% off runs through tomorrow, Tuesday 4/15.
Nike: lots of New Items added to sale
- Killshot 2 Leather Black/Gum – $49.97 ($90)
- Cortez SE Suede – $65.97 ($100)
- Air Jordan 1 Low SE – $100.97 ($125)
- Metcon 9 Workout Shoes – $104.97 ($150)
- Standard Fit Short Sleeve Dri-FIT – $18.72 ($30)
- Slim Fit Sleeveless Dri-FIT – $18.72 ($30)
- Some colors of the short-sleeves and sleeveless shirts are oddly/nicely getting an extra 25% off in your bag. That price is reflected above for each.
It’s no secret that Nike has had a rough go of it lately. Their market share is sliding, and they’re one of the brands being hurt most by the tariffs. Yet that doesn’t mean they’re about to go the way of British Knights and LA Gear. They’re still The Swoosh. And while they’ve had some flops lately, this sale has some tried and true “babies” getting thrown out with the proverbial bathwater. So if you’re a fan of Nike gear, now could be a good time to see if one of your favs is on sale.
Huckberry: New items added to sale
- F&T Boiled Wool Chore Blazer – $190 ($238)
- USA Made Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker in Forest – $286 ($358)
- This ^ is the wool version. The OG flannel lined is here, AKA the “Last of Us” jacket
- Timex Marlin Automatic – $194 ($259) review here
- Rhodes Harrison Chukkas – $132 ($220)
Must be mid-season clearance time. Highlight seems to the the gray Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer coming back in stock in all sizes. Granted we’re just about out of “boiled wool” season, if such a thing exists.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: 40% off + an additional 10% off w/ ADDON (exclusions apply of course)
- Bonobos: 30% off w/ FRIENDLY30. Picks here. Expires tomorrow, Tues. 4/15.
- Allen Edmonds: Their anniversary sale is live. Our top 10 is here if that would flibbertigibbet your stylistic wahooga.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off most & 3 Shirts for $199 during their friends and family event.
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 20% off $100+ w/ BESTDRESSED
- J. Crew: Last day for their Up to 40% off select full price / $20 off their bestselling chinos. Full picks here.