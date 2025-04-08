J. Crew: Up to 40% off select full price & $20 off Chinos Sale

It’s the first big sale of the year for J. Crew. And they got stuff! New spring stuff, bestselling year-round wheelhouse stuff, etc. And while exclusions are plenty, some bestsellers are included in this event. Overall, the discounts on most stuff is above average. Picks below are mostly in the ~40% off range, unless it’s something super unusual like their bestselling chinos, which only get any kind of discount a few times a year. So we’ll start with those, yes? We did the math and listed percentage off so you can judge for yourself. Off we go…

Almost never on sale. J. Crew’s timeless, stretch-washed chinos are popular enough that they simply don’t have to put them on sale that often. So twenty bucks off is really something for the fans out there. 97% cotton/3% elastane, 7.9 ounce twill great for 4-season wear. All the colors. Three fits. Just tap which fit you’re after and the product page should re-load for you. Discount is “just” 22.35% off, which may not feel like much compared to other items they carry and what those items can go on sale for, but again… these almost never get any kind of discount. And in the past, when they have gone on sale, twenty bucks off is as generous as J. Crew will get for their flagship pants.

While we’re on the topic of J. Crew flagship styles… this is it. The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. AKA, the memeshirt. (still looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a mid gray suit, etc.)

And the solids. Again, the shirts that made J. Crew famous. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel.

A sneaky and surprising additional ten bucks off from where they were priced during their recent suiting event. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a more traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Perfect for spring, summer, and early fall. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. The mid-blue “deep water” option has gotten lots of coverage here on Dappered over the years. It looks great with jeans. It looks terrific with lighter chinos during hotter times. It’s also nice to see them making a true navy, cream, and a few other options.

Socks sale! Cotton. Not wool, so they won’t wick in hot temps like wool does. But that’s also why they’re cheap.

Three colors. Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather.

A J. Crew customer favorite. They come in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template. Can’t say that about something from Target or Walmart. They’ve been garment dyed twice and washed for a certain softness and broken in feel that doesn’t look or feel beat to death either. The collars are good, the colors are both basic and versatile, and they also come in a few shades that are just off center enough to be interesting additions to any casual wardrobe. Also available as pocket-tees if that’s your preference.

J. Crew’s new, revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Their wheelhouse medium to darker grays and blues are back to full price (their semi annual suiting event ended the night before this new sale launched) but the summer-wedding pale gray option is still very much on sale. Not final sale either. Returnable/exchangeable. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independently from each other, instead of getting stuck with whatever size trouser is on the hanger as it the case with more traditionally “nested” suits.

Ditto for the oxford cloth options.

A final touch to add to those suits. Or any suits, really.

And something in silk, from Italy, with a just-right-sized dot pattern.

Yes these make a “swish swish” noise when you walk, but they’re extraordinarily comfortable. One of J. Crew’s warm weather bestsellers for more than half a decade. 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseams. That’s a nine-inch inseam shown above.

Nice price, that.

One of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but the cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their arse and bits/pieces. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. A true sign it’s spring, as J. Crew doesn’t stock these year round. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, tall, and even a slim untucked fit.

And the short sleeve version. Weirdly, the same price.

Because the world is crazy enough that stripes are about as wild as some of us want to get with our t-shirts.

J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of a traditional cotton fabrics but also want some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Three fits. A few different basic colors to pick from.

Button downs made from a fabric which has a bit more “oomph” than their secret wash poplin. Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

Can’t get more classic than that. Also available in a mid “cigar” brown as well as a warmer English Tan.

***WARNING: Picks below this line are from the final sale section, which means no returns or exchanges***

You’ll need to apply the code SPRING at checkout for the additional 40% off

Full review here if you’d like it. TL;DR: Italian wool flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. 3-roll-2 closure is on trend but not overly noticeable. And non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need the sleeves adjusted.

Review of last year’s version can be found here (this year they’ve done away with the exterior vertical zip chest pocket.) Looks like navy is the only option left with any real size selection.

Final sale shoes bought online are often a terrible idea. Can’t return them, can’t exchange them, so what if they don’t fit? But maybe you’ve already got a pair of J. Crew Camden loafers so, that’d lower the risk. Just the “natural” color on sale. Looks more matte compared to their other leathers.

Not their Ludlow fit. Their more generous/athletic Crosby fit. And not wool. An Italian chino that’ll feel crisp, but probably won’t breath quite as nice as wool or a cotton/linen blend would. Nice price, but it’s final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

