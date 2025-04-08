Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale 2025 – Top 10 Picks

Allen Edmonds turns 103 years “young” this year. 103! And each year they celebrate their birthday with one of their biggest sales they run. Even most of their usually excluded “Icons” go on sale for this one. But know that it’s always a “select items” event. Meaning some styles are getting bigger/better discounts than others, while some models aren’t marked down at all. Here’s one take at a top 10.

Number one. They’re well under $300, they’re crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, and the style is timeless. The Dainite sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big toothy, lug sole. Not at all. They look just fine with a suit. Perfect even. And with the weather as unpredictable as ever, plus a lot of us looking for maximum versatility (read: wearable in all seasons and most conditions), then Dainite sole is the way to go.

Same shoe, just with leather soles. For those who aren’t on and have no desire to get on Team Dainite. Often on sale in other, smaller events throughout the year, but $249 for first quality (not Factory 2nds), crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, ships free/returns for free dress shoes is something pretty darn good here in this day and age. Made in a bunch of colors, but the deep dark brownish-reddish Mahogany (which is shown at the very top of the post) is gonna be tough to beat.

The Strand is the legendary, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. They’re often excluded from other sales, but the anniversary sale (and the rediscover America sale in the fall) is usually when you get them for a bit off list price. Nice to see that’s holding true again this year. Almost $100 off. Available in Walnut (shown), Mahogany (in person review here), Black, Dark Chili, or dark brown Espresso.

A warm weather wild-card. But know they also make these in smooth calfskin as well as solid suede. And yes, the bit is nothing more than shoe-jewelry. Which is pretty antithetical to the usual “less is more” philosophy of Dappered. But spring and summer can be a time to flex a little more. AND… the bit on the Allen Edmonds Randolph is not some cheap looking, garish, polished/chrome looking junk. The shine has been minimized on the silver bit, and the brassy-toned bit is quiet enough for even those of us who never wear gold of any kind.

Full review here. The bedrock of the Allen Edmonds business. Doesn’t get more timeless and handsome than that. They DO make the Park Avenue with a Dainite Rubber sole (for $20 more), but for some reason they’ve limited the color selection over there to just Black, Walnut, Dark Chili, and Coffee. No Espresso or Mahogany, which is shown above. Falls down to the middle of our top 10 because they’re $80 more than the nearly identical Fifth Avenues.

A remixed version of the just mentioned Park Avenue. The new Allen Edmonds Verse collection takes their classics, and makes them a little lighter, brighter, and extra flexible for warmer weather use. Less structured uppers for a slightly more relaxed feel. Latex rubber soles for flexibility. Goatskin linings. Goodyear split reverse welt construction. Available in four colors of calfskin, or the “bone” suede shown above. You woulda thought they’d made these in more suede for the launch, but it’s just the bone suede for now.

No one advocates for wearing chukka boots like this particular style website which you’re reading now. Weatherproof uppers. Dainite sole. Versatile enough to pair with both casual and smart casual wear, but those eyelets, as cool as they are, will keep them from being dressed up.

Not stumpy like a pair of casual penny loafers, and not overly sleek/elf-ish pointy. Just right. The slightly mottled looking “museum” leather options are pretty fancy without going overboard. Shown above in chili museum calf. Also available in brown museum, as well as the regular black and dark chili we’re all used to.

Modern in their minimalism, classy in their quiet style. That’s the Carlyle. Hard not to love. Full review here. Available in black, dark chili, or walnut. Would love it if Allen Edmonds started offering this in Mahogany or Espresso.

Gonna need those if you pick up a new pair of shoes or boots during this sale. Made in the USA. Won’t ship for free on their own since standard free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100 these days.

The Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale is set to run clear through 4/28. Know that after that, it could be a while before their “Icons” models go back on sale again. In the past their Icons collection have gone on significant sale usually during this Anniversary Sale in the Spring, and their Rediscover America Sale… and that’s about it.