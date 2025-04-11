Steal Alert: Bonobos 30% off select full price and sale items

This is about as good as it gets for Bonobos. Historically, the only better sale Bonobos runs is 35% off on Cyber Monday. And they even skipped that last year. (Clarification: they didn’t skip cyber Monday last year, yet they didn’t bump their offer up either. It was the same 30% off during the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor, which was a break from their past.)

And considering where we’re at, stock availability of certain stuff across all of retail may get scattered due to delays, disruptions, etc.

Or not! And everything is fine and will be fine.

Exclusions apply, such as Icon status styles of The Original Chino, The Chino 2.0, select Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Wool Suits and Suit Separates. Off we go with the picks.

A new addition to the Bonobos blazer lineup. These are not the same as the airy hopsack wool blazer shown at the very top of the post. We’ll get to those in a second. But they still might catch a lot of eyes, as a lot of us have started to wear chore jackets and/or unconstructed cotton blazers like these on our down time. This style of sportcoat is comfortable, versatile, and convenient thanks to all the pockets. Pockets for your phone, keys, wallet, bandana to dry tears of existential dread… They’ll look great with jeans and sneakers, performance 5 pockets, etc. Patch pockets and totally unconstructed design keep it casual. 3-roll-2 closure. Do know that the sleeves do have functioning cuff buttons, which are a pain (or just flat out cost-prohibitive) to tailor. But at least they ship/return for free.

Eighty five bucks for a stretch-cotton short-sleeve button down is a no-go for a lot of us. That’s just too steep. But on sale AND getting an extra 30% off AND it’s not final sale yet so it’ll ship and return for free? Yeah that might happen. Some colors/patterns are still stuck to full price, so those are $59.50 with the 3o% off.

Swimwear is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart, or just flat out be uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, that ain’t these.

The Bonobos Riviera swim trunks are smartly designed and built well. Speaking from personal experience here. They utilize a more modern boxer-brief-style lining, as opposed to the old school white mesh thing we grew up with. And that’ll be appreciated by many. 5″, 7″, and 9″ inseams all available. Lots of patterns and colors to choose from.

Obligatory mention because these are a favorite of many for year-round use, and they’re also perfect for the warm weather ahead. Shown above in light gray, and also at the very top of the post in medium grey. Both are a size 40R on 5’10″/185. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here.

Their icon washed chinos might be excluded, but this specifically lightened up for spring-and-summer version is getting the 30% off. Do note the flap pockets on the back though. Those aren’t the standard welt pockets you’ll find on their icon chinos (and most other chinos). Understandable if that’s not your thing.

Bonobos product page text: “Heads up! This style is excluded from promotions.”

Maury: “That is a lie.”

Because it’s still jeans weather, for now, but there will be those days where it’s too hot BUT YOU STILL WANNA WEAR JEANS.

That’s what these are for.

A lightened up fabric made specifically for warmer conditions. 90% Organic Cotton, 10% Elastomultiester. Do note that the “care” instructions on the product page say don’t tumble dry these. But most of us don’t wash our jeans with every use (or anywhere near every use) anyway. Maybe something to wear with those short-sleeve Riviera button ups. Especially if you’re going for a Magnum PI look.

97% cotton / 3% spandex, machine washable, but dressy enough for a conservative office or big event. Their seven “icon” colors are excluded (they had just been on sale for a special weekday warriors event) but ten limited colors/micro patterns (like the 3 shown above) are up for the 30% off. Kinda confusing.

Looking better than the rest while traveling is smart. Because amongst the sea of flip-flop-sporting, pajama-pant-wearing masses… you’ll stand out in a good way. Pay some respect to those who are keeping you safe at ten-thousand feet. Plus, gate and flight attendants pay you more (positive) attention. But if you’re fully committed to absolute comfort while flying, these might be worth the splurge. Pair them with a sharp polo, unconstructed blazer, and nice sneakers or loafers or chukkas, and you’ll both look good and feel as relaxed as possible during whatever odyssey you’re on.

For when it gets stupid hot this summer. Full performance fabric: 93% Nylon | 7% Spandex. Wicking, stretchy, etc. Multiple colors and some micro patterns to pick from.

If Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets taught us anything, it’s that some “golf” pants need not be confined to the course. More than ninety bucks even when on significant sale. Ouch. Can’t say that about the Target pants. These do have a more traditional chino/dress-pant style pocket layout. So they’ll look cleaner when dressed up a touch if you so choose. Lots of colors. Five, yes five, fits.

Looks pretty casual-secret-agent. Even with the hidden micro-floral pattern under the pocket flaps. There’s still a lot of unpredictable spring weather left. 65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

Flexible and comfortable. Knit fabrics either in cotton or a Poly/Viscose/Wool blend. But when the weather starts to heat up, reach for the unconstructed and super airy hopsack wool option instead.

Clearly more dressed up than their washed chinos, but not so stiff and stale as their weekday warrior dress pants (as good and as necessary as the weekday warriors are). Italian milled fabric, crease down the front of each leg, garment dyed for softness, tab closure. Fabric depends on which style/color you’re after. Lots of 98% cotton/2% spandex, but there’s some linen blends as well for the warmer seasons.

The Bonobos 30% off code FRIENDLY30 is set to run through Tuesday 4/15/25