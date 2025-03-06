Timex Flash Sale, New Suitsupply $499 suits, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Runs through Tuesday. Includes some of their newer releases like the GMT Deepwater Reef as well as the regular Deepwater Reef in blue. Stilllllll waiting for a sale on the black dial w/ stainless steel bracelet Deepwater Reef. That thing is terrific.

Billed as an “up to” 50% off sale with an additional 25% off coming at checkout, that works out to somewhere between 47.5% – 55% off MSRP depending on whether the item you’re looking at is listed at 30% off, 40% off, or 50% off. I know. It’s confusing. There are some outliers getting even heftier discounts, of which the most compelling is their knit sportcoats. More info on those can be found here.

Yes you can mix and match. So you can get one dress shirt and one sport shirt and it’ll still work out to $125. Worth noting is that Brooks Brothers usually makes you buy three or even four shirts during their bulk buy sales. Not for this one.

No sale or discount, but it’s been years since Suitsupply did one of those. Shipping and returns are free. In case you’re part of the plethora of people starting to procure a suit for the upcoming warm weather wedding season… and you feel like splurging on something light and bright from Suitsupply.

But you probably knew that already. A few new picks above.

Also worth a mention: