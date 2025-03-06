Timex Flash Sale, New Suitsupply $499 suits, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Timex: 25% off Select Watches w/ TIME25
- World Time Reissue Quartz 39mm – $134.25 ($179)
- Deepwater Reef 200 Quartz GMT 41mm – $201.75 ($269)
- Blue Deepwater Reef 200 Quartz 41mm – $149.25 ($199)
- Marlin Automatic 40mm – $194.25 ($259) review here
Runs through Tuesday. Includes some of their newer releases like the GMT Deepwater Reef as well as the regular Deepwater Reef in blue. Stilllllll waiting for a sale on the black dial w/ stainless steel bracelet Deepwater Reef. That thing is terrific.
BR Factory: 47.5% – 55% off most (w/ new arrivals)
- Linen/Cotton Sportcoat – $76.50 ($170) 55% off
- Heads up: instead of the traditional flap pockets on the lower half, they went with welt/jetted pockets.
- Cotton/Linen Bomber – $72 ($160) 55% off
- Knit Sportcoats – $78 ($260) 70% off
Billed as an “up to” 50% off sale with an additional 25% off coming at checkout, that works out to somewhere between 47.5% – 55% off MSRP depending on whether the item you’re looking at is listed at 30% off, 40% off, or 50% off. I know. It’s confusing. There are some outliers getting even heftier discounts, of which the most compelling is their knit sportcoats. More info on those can be found here.
Brooks Brothers: Select Shirts 2 for $125 ($62.5 per)
- Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128) +
- Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Button-Down Collar Sport Shirt ($108) =
- $125 total (normally $236)
Yes you can mix and match. So you can get one dress shirt and one sport shirt and it’ll still work out to $125. Worth noting is that Brooks Brothers usually makes you buy three or even four shirts during their bulk buy sales. Not for this one.
Suitsupply: New $499 line spring/summer suits are in
- Light Grey All season Italian Wool Havana Fit Suit – $499
- Dark Green V.B.C. Tropical Wool Havana Fit Suit – $499
- Light Blue All season Italian Wool Havana Fit Suit – $499
No sale or discount, but it’s been years since Suitsupply did one of those. Shipping and returns are free. In case you’re part of the plethora of people starting to procure a suit for the upcoming warm weather wedding season… and you feel like splurging on something light and bright from Suitsupply.
Huckberry: Extra 15% off Sale Items
- Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe – $99.45 ($195)
- PROOF 72 Hour Polos – $59.50 ($88)
- 72-Hour Merino Blazer – $111.35 ($328)
- Note: These 72 hour merino blend blazers run short in the tail and boxy in the body. But if you’re looking for something super comfortable to wear more like a chore jacket than a true business blazer (think: wearing it over tees and polos exclusively) then this could be a great deal. Just expect some post purchase tailoring at the sides if you want a streamlined look.
- Made in Italy Astorflex Nubuck Loafers – $133.45 ($225)
But you probably knew that already. A few new picks above.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 30% off select w/ SPRING. Full picks here.
- Brooks Brothers: Additional 25% off sale items (no code needed)
- Grant Stone: Extra 15% off sale items (no code needed)
- J. Crew FACTORY: Extra 15% off $100+ or an extra 20% off $125+ w/ REFRESH
- Nordstrom: Their sale section is still pretty packed with lots of end of season clearance
- Bonobos: Stretch Wool (unhemmed) Dress Pants – $99 FINAL ($225) no returns or exchanges