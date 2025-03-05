Huckberry: Extra 15% off their entire sale section

So… (puts on tweed blazer…) certain economic factors seem to indicate that things might not be getting cheaper anytime soon. Again.

Let's do this. Some new items, some new price reductions, AND an extra 15% off through next Tuesday 3/11. Items below had at least a decent size selection at post time, but as this is a true end-of-season clearance, stock may move pretty quick.

Certainly feels like last call for picking up one of these during this clearance season. They call this one the “winterized” version as it’s wool lined, but remember that wool breathes. So while yes it’ll be “extra toasty,” it shouldn’t be suffocating either. Sizes XS, S, and M left at post time.

If you’re looking for a more casual leaning, cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer for spring, then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. Ships/returns for free.

A lot less “clunk” than a pair of standard Red Wings, but still made in the USA. Perfect for casual wear. These could sell out.

Their in-house, performance meets rugged adventure brand PROOF is one of the best things Huckberry has going. And this insulated shirt jacket looks like it could be a versatile, travel ready (or just around-town) winner.

For sizing: Consider sizing up. My 5’10″/185 takes a size large and it fits perfectly after the first cold wash/tumble dry low.

More PROOF. Because it appears Mr. Seaplane Man in the insulated shirt jacket shot is wearing one of these merino polos under his shacket. These are the shirts you can wear for 3 days straight without them starting to stink or feel gross. Note that the collars on these polos are made from the same merino-blend as the body of the shirts. Which feels great, but doesn’t stand up the best under a blazer or sportcoat if that’s what you’ll be using them for. But wow do they feel good, if you like the merino t-shirt/polo “thing” that has caught on these last few years. Select colors are on sale. That gray microstripe (top of the pile above) is extra tempting.

Sizes S, L, and XL available at post time. Unstructured but made with boiled wool so it’ll have a bit more heft while still remaining breathable.

Lordy! They’re like if the Camlin died and came back as a god! (Shout out to the verrrry long-time readers.) Made in Maine. Ships and returns for free.

Like the F&T Waxed Trucker, these are also a Huckberry bestseller. But these are less heritage and more contemporary (yet still rugged) performance jackets. Lightweight, weather resistant, stretchy, breathable, and lightly insulated. Lots of colors. tons of sizes.

It’s a duffel. It’s a backpack. It’s both. 46l capacity. Dimensions are 23½” L x 12” W x 10” H which works out to 2,820 cubic inches. So not tiny, but not big either.

Waitaminute, when did those get here? Seems like a new arrival. Many of us are familiar with the Astorflex suede chelseas with the crepe sole, but these seem new. Studded rubber sole too. Almost all sizes available at post time. Ships and returns for free.

Obligatory mention of the chukkas. Full leather lining on these, studded rubber sole for 4-season wear, and smooth leather uppers. A step up in formality from suede upper/crepe sole desert boots, but can still be dressed all the way down to, say, chinos and a tee.

A little different but not wildly so. One of those extra layers you can wear as true outerwear, or throw over a t-shirt and wear indoors.

Vest/transitional weather season is here. Lightly insulated. Snap side tabs at the back to dial in the fit if you so choose. Worth noting these aren’t made in the USA like their waxed truckers.

Full review here. In case you have a trip to a warm weather wedding already on the books. If so, then consider these as they’re a great, versatile pair of Italian made travel loafers. Did very well with our shoe expert when he reviewed them: “I was honestly surprised at just how comfortable and versatile these Astorflex Patnoflex travel loafers are. The leather is soft and supple, the insole is comfortable out of the box, and the mid-brown color pairs well with a ton of clothing options. Avg. Score: 4.5/5 – Definitely recommended – cooler than camp mocs, better than Sperrys.” Note that they’re not as super-rich looking in color in real life.

A puffer, but a retro puffer. F&T’s take on classic 1970’s style mountain-wear. Four colors to pick from including navy, “teak,” brick red and dark forest green. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers and rancher jackets. These are made in Vietnam. Note that the brick red and dark forest shown above are at the cheapest price point.

Now more than half off, Goodyear welted, and from Huckberry’s deservedly well liked house brand Rhodes.Looks like the uppers are a waxed suede? Comes with an extra set of black, flat waxed laces. Would look great with chinos and a polo, jeans and a t-shirt, etc. A step up from Clarks Bush acres for not that much more cash.

And the option in “pebbled whiskey” leather. Also comes with a second set of flat waxed laces.

Sizes L, XL, and XXL left at post time. If something can look both classic and also contemporary, this is that. Modern style but still uses that heritage waxed fabric many of us are familiar with. Lightly insulated.

Because it’s “slop” season for many outdoor runners. Waterproof gore-tex membrane. Neutral color goes with everything (not that many of us are all that concerned with our style when we set out at 4:45 for a grunt-and-toot jog. Taco-night for dinner the evening before a run was/is a poor decision.

Was plumb sold out. Now back in stock in Medium and Large… for now. Cozy and cool. As classic as it gets. 60% lambswool / 40% nylon.

That olive shade is unique without being weird. That is assuming it holds true to color in person. Studio lighting + suede can sometimes make for some odd results on the screen compared to in the hand. But they ship and return for free. Head here for an in-person review of the Astorflex chukka, albeit in a different color.

An unlined, cotton blazer with a bit of character. Three button front, garment dyed, unlined, and made with a mid-weight 9 oz fabric. Patch pockets on the exterior, but no interior pockets. When they say unlined, they mean it. Should look great with a t-shirt. Clearly looks good with an OCBD (as shown above).

Sneaker season is back. 80s style sneakers made from good materials now at a cheap-sneaker price.

Soon to be exiting sweater season, but that’s why sweaters are on sale right now. A rugged crewneck made from 80% lambswool and 20% nylon through the body, with waxed cotton elbow patches.

One of their bestsellers because it’s a jacket that’s “all the things.” It’s a field jacket, it’s a quilted jacket, and it’s both modern and timelessly “sporting” all at once. Peached cotton-nylon exterior with a water and stain resistant coating. Box-quilting and lightweight recycled poly fill insulation for warmth without bulk. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re looking at.

One of those items that showed up in the sale section last week and a few of us started to smell a bigger sale on the way. Always worth a mention when these get any kind of markdown. Full review of the suede option can be found here. Bummed the suede is stuck to full price at post time.

As we’re heading into transitional-jacket/unpredictable weather season. Ultra lightweight, quilted without being bulky, and weather resistant. Can work on its own during more temperate spring days, and can also be an extra layer during cold snaps. Ships and returns for free. Size medium and large left at post time.

A blazer which screams fall. Which is why it’s on sale, now headed into the spring. 75% wool/25% nylon blend. The guncheck options in particular are very “heritage” looking, yet the whole thing is unstuffed and easier wearing than anything lurking in the back of Gramps’ closet. Sizes are scattered depending on which color/pattern you’re after.

Scattered sizes at best, but remember most are gonna wanna size down here to accomodate for that first wash/dry shrinkage. So if you’re normally a size large, consider taking an XL. And there are plenty of those left. For now.

