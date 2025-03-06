J. Crew: 30% off select full price Early Spring event

As it’s J. Crew’s first real sale of the spring season, it’s not unlikely that many these picks will drop in price in the coming months. But the confusion and uncertainty around tariffs and inflation are real. Like, really real. Imagine being a brand trying to plan for the months ahead, you’ve currently got ships on the water carrying your stuff, and you have zero idea about what paperwork and money you’re going to have to fork over once it hits the border (if this interests you, start around 2:00 here). And when you try to find out by calling your trade rep at the government, they either haven’t been told, they’ve been fired, or they’ve been replaced by a hallucinating bot.

Code SPRING ends this Monday, 3/10. Off we go with the picks. Tons of exclusions, but there are lots of basics up for this 30% off. Especially for the warmer days ahead.

Also shown at the very top of the post. 100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. A true sign that warm weather is on the way, as J. Crew doesn’t stock these year round. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, tall, and even a slim untucked fit.

And the short sleeve version. Weirdly, the same price.

Still interesting thanks to the rounded buckle, but they’re elegant and versatile too. Italian leather. Three colors.

One of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers from last year. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their arse and bits/pieces. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

J. Crew’s new, revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/185, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 or even 16.5/33 shirt wearing frame.

When is “just a t-shirt” not just a t-shirt? When it’s J. Crew’s customer favorite broken in tees.

Point taken. But they do come in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template. Can’t say that about something from Target or Walmart. They’ve been garment dyed twice and washed for a certain softness and broken in feel that doesn’t look or feel beat to death either. The collars are good, and the colors are both basic and versatile, and also come in a few shades that are just off center enough to be interesting additions to any casual wardrobe.

J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of a traditional cotton fabrics but also want some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Three fits. A few different basic colors to pick from.

The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Lighter weight poplin fabric with a broken in but not broken down washed feel.

J. Crew’s take on classic but not costume-y, tortoiseshell patterned shades with a keyhole bridge.

Too early for shorts? Almost certainly. Just depends on where you live. Yes these make a “swish swish” noise when you walk, but they’re extraordinarily comfortable. One of J. Crew’s warm weather bestsellers for more than half a decade. 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ inseams. That’s a nine-inch inseam shown above.

For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.” Can look really smart and different under a spring or summer sportcoat or suit.

Because the world is crazy enough that stripes are about as wild as some of us want to get with our t-shirts. Thirty bucks for a t-shirt is pretty dang steep, but maybe you’ve got some rewards built up or something.

Button downs made from a fabric which has a bit more “oomph” than their secret wash poplin. Broken in oxford cloth which isn’t stiff or scratchy. One of their long-time bestsellers. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

Obligatory mention that wedding season is fast approaching. And if you’re gonna be stuck in a tux on your or someone else’s big day, might as well make sure your shirt looks as good as you want to feel. Classic (read: cheap) pleated tux shirts make you look like you’re dated. Something like this with a textured front is both modern and timeless. Plus, compared to super high end designer stuff, this is, believe it or not, relatively affordable. Black-tie/tuxedo stuff is usually super expensive. Because the makers know they’ve got the buyer over a barrel. It’s why any and everything associated with weddings costs a zillion dollars more than it should. Classic or slim fit. Really nice they offer a slim option.

And some simple cufflinks to keep those French cuffs on the tux shirt together.

And a bow tie to finish things off. Pointed ends. It’s supposed to be asymmetrical once you tie it. Makes it look real. And not like the pre-tied ties the ring-bearers are wearing.

Can’t get more classic than that. Also available in a mid “cigar” brown as well as a warmer English Tan.

***WARNING: Picks below this line are from the final sale section, which means no returns or exchanges***

Full review here if you’d like it. TL;DR: Italian wool flannel from Vitale Barberis Canonico. 3-roll-2 closure is on trend but not overly noticeable. And non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need the sleeves adjusted.

Full review here. They run small. Go a half size up. Or, as final sale boots and shoes are often a terrible idea, don’t consider these at all. Because a tailor can’t tweak a pair of ill fitting shoes. Decent boots though. Was almost totally sold out but back in some common sizes. Vibram soles that have some traction but aren’t a true lug sole, so you won’t have that casual toothiness which chunkier boots bring. Make sure you hit them with some suede protector spray before heading out into any wet spring weather. But once that’s done and dried, you should be good to go in most conditions.

Shown above is last year’s Sussex quilted jacket (review here). This year they’ve done away with the exterior vertical zip chest pocket.

Sleeve free is often the way to be, depending on the weather. One of the really nice things about the bestselling Sussex line is that they aren’t shiny or synthetic looking like cheap quilted vests.

Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash has its fans. Not super thick or bulky.

The 30% off select full / additional 30% off select final sale items code SPRING is set to expire this Monday, 3/10/25.