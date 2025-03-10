Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Sportcoats on Double Sale, Dive and Mod Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: 30% off select + addit. 30% off final sale w/ SPRING
- Slim or Straight Fit Tech Oxford Pants – $68.60 ($98)
- Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirts – $68.60 ($98)
- Italian Leather Round-Buckle Belt – $48.65 ($69.50)
- Broken in Tees – $24.50 ($35)
Pretty much their base-line discount when something isn’t excluded, but as it’s early in the season the cost of wanting a higher % off is waiting. And who knows what they’ll excluded next time, or if they’ll go deeper than 30% off next-go-round. Full picks here if you’re interested. Code SPRING is set to end today, 3/10/25.
Timex: 25% off select w/ TIME25 (ends today)
- Timex Marlin Sub-Dial Automatic 39mm Watch – $209.25 ($279) review here
- Blue Deepwater Reef 200 Quartz 41mm – $149.25 ($199) shown very top of post
- Deepwater Reef 200 Quartz GMT 41mm – $201.75 ($269)
- World Time Reissue Quartz 39mm – $134.25 ($179)
- Marlin Automatic 40mm – $194.25 ($259) review here
Includes some of their newer releases like the GMT Deepwater Reef as well as the regular Deepwater Reef in blue. Also, that Marlin Mod automatic is fun. Not sure if it’s $210 worth of fun (read the review here) but, it’s fun! 25% off code TIME25 is set to end today, 3/10. Or more accurately, very early tomorrow morning at 3am ET.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off sale items (ends today)
- Checked Sport Coat in Hopsack Wool – $262.49 ($598) 3 fits
- Made in Italy Classic (Regent) Fit Knit Sport Coat in Wool-Cotton – $299.99 ($698)
- Suede Hayden Camp Chukkas – $93.74 ($248)
- Washed Stretch Chino Pants – $44.99 ($118)
Another sale ending today. Mostly end-of-season stuff, but there’s some year-round and warm weather stuff hiding in there too. And their sportcoats are usually quite a solid bargain once they go on sale, and then the entire sale section goes on sale.
Also worth a mention:
- Huckberry: Extra 15% off sale items. Full picks here.
- Brooks Brothers: 20% off for members. And it stacks on the 2 Shirts for $125 deal, bringing 2 shirts down to $100.
- GAP: Extra 20% off w/ DAYLIGHT (some exclusions apply)