Macy’s 25% off select watches, AE F2s 30% off, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Huckberry: Winter Sale New Additions
- Relwen Waxed Trap Blazer – $238 ($298) great alternative to the pricey Barbour Skyfall blazer.
- Relwen Windzip Jackets – $214 ($268) four colors
- F&T Wool-blend Highlands Guide Sweater – $74 ($148)
- F&T Quilted Waxed Vest in Navy Plaid – $138 ($198)
Over the last 48-72 hrs Huckberry quietly added 100+ new items to their big Winter Sale. Picks from that batch of newness are above.
Know that this sale is set to expire today, Thursday 2/6/25. And if past sales are any indicator, that means some stuff really will go back to full price. Not all, maybe not even most (as it’s a winter clearance event) but some stuff should see the sale price expire tonight.
Huckberry: Winter Sale “Old” Stuff (but still has good sizes/colors left)
- Made in Portugal Wills Garment Dyed Stretch-Cotton Blazer – $182 ($228)
- PROOF 72-Hour Merino Polo Shirts- $72 ($88) select colors, grey mini stripe shown
- Made in Italy Astorflex Travel Loafers – $139 ($198) review here
- Made in Italy Astorflex Bitflex Chelseas – $187 ($250)
- PROOF Nomad Performance Chinos – $73 ($98)
- Flint and Tinder York Quilted Waxed Vest – $99 ($198)
And now some of what’s left from the original onslaught of sale items. Full original picks can be found here. A lot of stuff has sold out. But the above items still had at least a decent size/color selection left at post time. Wasn’t expecting to end up with an accidental mini-capsule wardrobe with the above, but, here were are.
Macy’s: 25% off select watches
- Seiko “Cocktail Time” Automatic – $318.75 ($425) reviewed here
- Seiko GMT Automatic – $356.25 ($475) also reviewed here
- Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Khaki Nylon Strap Watch – $221.25 ($295)
- Seiko (New!) Samurai Automatic – $431.25 ($575)
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style – $243.75 ($325)
- Bulova Automatic Surveyor Green Dial – $318.75 ($425)
- Citizen Automatic Promaster Dive Black Strap Watch – $596.25 ($795)
Macy’s usually runs 15% or 20% off deals on their watches (when not stuck to full price), so 25% off is significant. And a reminder that since they’re an authorized dealer, you’ll be getting a full-faith-and-credit-warranty from the manufacturer. That’s not always the case (if ever) when buying through gray market dealers over Amazon, eBay, etc.
J. Crew Factory: New Arrivals + 15% off $100, 20% off $125+ w/ NEWNESS
- Classic single-breasted coat – $109.20 ($136.50)
- Slim-fit Thompson knit blazer – $159.20 ($199) new colors
- Suede camp shoes – $100.72 ($118.50)
- Navy Wool Blend Thompson university blazer – $190.80 ($238.50) review here
And that’s on top of the usual “up to” 60% off they’re running. A reminder that this is JCF and not J. Crew, so don’t expect the exact same level of fit/finish/fabrics as the mainline brand. Code NEWNESS is set to expire Saturday.
Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 30% off
- Factory Second Park Avenue – $227.50 ($325) $25 restocking fee on returns
- Randolph Penny Loafer – $227.50 ($325) $25 restocking fee on returns
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $262.50 ($375) $25 restocking fee on returns
This is in addition to the first quality event that’s going on. Obligatory reminder for the newbies/unfamiliar that any Factory 2nds purchased through AE or their Shoebank site (as are linked to above) will incur a potential $25 restocking fee if you send them back. As these are scratch/dent/minor cosmetic blemish models, they don’t want to keep sending these things out at cut-rate prices only to get them boomeraging back and having to restock them. See this post for a full run down of what to possibly expect when it comes to buying a pair of Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds.
BONUS UNIQLO: Winter Clearance Markdowns
- Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90
- Wool Cashmere Chesterfield Coat – $99.90
- Ultra Light Down Parka – $59.90
End of the line for this stuff. Sizes are scattered depending on color/item. If memory serves, those chesterfield coats are $199 full price. Why UNIQLO refuses to list the full price when something goes on sale, who knows, but it is frustrating.
