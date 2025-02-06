Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Macy’s 25% off select watches, AE F2s 30% off, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Huckberry: Winter Sale New Additions

Over the last 48-72 hrs Huckberry quietly added 100+ new items to their big Winter Sale. Picks from that batch of newness are above.

Know that this sale is set to expire today, Thursday 2/6/25. And if past sales are any indicator, that means some stuff really will go back to full price. Not all, maybe not even most (as it’s a winter clearance event) but some stuff should see the sale price expire tonight.

 

Huckberry: Winter Sale “Old” Stuff (but still has good sizes/colors left)

And now some of what’s left from the original onslaught of sale items. Full original picks can be found here. A lot of stuff has sold out. But the above items still had at least a decent size/color selection left at post time. Wasn’t expecting to end up with an accidental mini-capsule wardrobe with the above, but, here were are.

 

Macy’s: 25% off select watches

Macy’s usually runs 15% or 20% off deals on their watches (when not stuck to full price), so 25% off is significant. And a reminder that since they’re an authorized dealer, you’ll be getting a full-faith-and-credit-warranty from the manufacturer. That’s not always the case (if ever) when buying through gray market dealers over Amazon, eBay, etc.

 

J. Crew Factory: New Arrivals + 15% off $100, 20% off $125+ w/ NEWNESS

And that’s on top of the usual “up to” 60% off they’re running. A reminder that this is JCF and not J. Crew, so don’t expect the exact same level of fit/finish/fabrics as the mainline brand. Code NEWNESS is set to expire Saturday.

 

Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Extra 30% off

This is in addition to the first quality event that’s going on. Obligatory reminder for the newbies/unfamiliar that any Factory 2nds purchased through AE or their Shoebank site (as are linked to above) will incur a potential $25 restocking fee if you send them back. As these are scratch/dent/minor cosmetic blemish models, they don’t want to keep sending these things out at cut-rate prices only to get them boomeraging back and having to restock them. See this post for a full run down of what to possibly expect when it comes to buying a pair of Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds.

 

BONUS  UNIQLO: Winter Clearance Markdowns

End of the line for this stuff. Sizes are scattered depending on color/item. If memory serves, those chesterfield coats are $199 full price. Why UNIQLO refuses to list the full price when something goes on sale, who knows, but it is frustrating.

 

Also worth a mention: