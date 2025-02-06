Macy’s 25% off select watches, AE F2s 30% off, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Over the last 48-72 hrs Huckberry quietly added 100+ new items to their big Winter Sale. Picks from that batch of newness are above.

Know that this sale is set to expire today, Thursday 2/6/25. And if past sales are any indicator, that means some stuff really will go back to full price. Not all, maybe not even most (as it’s a winter clearance event) but some stuff should see the sale price expire tonight.

And now some of what’s left from the original onslaught of sale items. Full original picks can be found here. A lot of stuff has sold out. But the above items still had at least a decent size/color selection left at post time. Wasn’t expecting to end up with an accidental mini-capsule wardrobe with the above, but, here were are.

Macy’s usually runs 15% or 20% off deals on their watches (when not stuck to full price), so 25% off is significant. And a reminder that since they’re an authorized dealer, you’ll be getting a full-faith-and-credit-warranty from the manufacturer. That’s not always the case (if ever) when buying through gray market dealers over Amazon, eBay, etc.

And that’s on top of the usual “up to” 60% off they’re running. A reminder that this is JCF and not J. Crew, so don’t expect the exact same level of fit/finish/fabrics as the mainline brand. Code NEWNESS is set to expire Saturday.

This is in addition to the first quality event that’s going on. Obligatory reminder for the newbies/unfamiliar that any Factory 2nds purchased through AE or their Shoebank site (as are linked to above) will incur a potential $25 restocking fee if you send them back. As these are scratch/dent/minor cosmetic blemish models, they don’t want to keep sending these things out at cut-rate prices only to get them boomeraging back and having to restock them. See this post for a full run down of what to possibly expect when it comes to buying a pair of Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds.

End of the line for this stuff. Sizes are scattered depending on color/item. If memory serves, those chesterfield coats are $199 full price. Why UNIQLO refuses to list the full price when something goes on sale, who knows, but it is frustrating.

Also worth a mention: