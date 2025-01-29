Huckberry: Up to 40% off annual winter Sale

And what was a trickle has become a pretty solid deluge.

The last couple of weeks has seen a few new, surprising items added to the Huckberry sale section. And now they’ve stopped beating around the bush and just dumped a whole lotta rugged-yet-good-looking-goodness in there.

Free shipping still kicks in at $98, but returns are at least easy and free minus any outbound shipping costs if you didn’t hit $98. Final sale items are extraordinarily rare with Huckberry, but know that anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Let’s dig in.

If something can look both classic and also contemporary, this is that. Modern style but still uses that heritage waxed fabric many of us are familiar with. Lightly insulated.

Would look great with jeans. Would excel with chinos and a polo in warmer weather. Big fan of the Huckberry house brand Rhodes. They make some solid, reasonably priced boots. Also comes with a second set of flat waxed laces if the yellow cords aren’t your particular cup of tea.

An unlined, cotton blazer with a bit of character. Three button front, garment dyed, unlined, and made with a mid-weight 9 oz fabric. Patch pockets on the exterior, but no interior pockets. When they say unlined, they mean it. Should look great with a t-shirt. Clearly looks good with an OCBD (as shown above).

Rock and Roll. Studded rubber sole for staying upright on all sorts of surfaces, and kicking out all sorts of jams.

A classic, textured shawl-collar cardigan for those who favor cotton over wool. Shawl collar keeps you warm. Textured weave helps with breathability.

From the same folks who make the legendary Hi-Top chukkas. Admittedly… these are a little weird. They’ve got an Indy-like workboot shape, a studded rubber sole, and an apron toe… yet they’re unlined and less structured. No personal experience, but… intrigued. RE Sizing, Huck seems to suggest going up half a size: “The Wilson Unlined Apron Derby Boot has a standard fit that runs slightly small, we recommend going up half a size.” So if you’re normally a 10.5, try an 11 with these. Thankfully they ship and return for free as they’re over the $98 free shipping threshold.

On sale in field tan or chocolate brown. They call this one the “winterized” version as it’s wool lined, but remember that wool breathes. So while yes it’ll be “extra toasty,” it shouldn’t be suffocating either.

And now a Made in the USA waxed jacket option for those who want something a little different than the standard trucker silhouette. Gray option is now just under $200, while the forest green and field tan options are a bit more at $278.

Full leather lining on these, studded rubber sole for 4-season wear, and smooth leather uppers. A step up in formality from suede upper/crepe sole desert boots, but can still be dressed all the way down to, say, chinos and a tee.

And the crepe soled version. That olive shade is unique without being weird. That is assuming it holds true to color in person. Studio lighting + suede can sometimes make for some odd results on the screen compared to in the hand. But they ship and return for free. Head here for an in-person review of the Astorflex chukka, albeit in a different color.

In bottle green (top,) dark navy, or gray. Relwen’s line of Trap Blazers are modern classics. They take all of the “sporting” details from jackets of the past, and work them into versatile blazers that can be worn everywhere from an office to the bar to on a long trip. The corduroy version is all sorts of right for this time of year.

Less is more. Often. Especially when it comes to slimming down your wallet.

“On’s most cushioned waterproof hiking shoe.” Well, there it is.

When did buying a pair of gloves require selling a kidney? Thankfully these are affordable with the sale. Not over-insulated so you can use them year-round for just about anything. Which is why they’re called the “gloves of 1,000 uses.” Beeswax coating also helps keep them working (and looking) good. All sizes available at post time. Free shipping won’t kick in until $98, but they do return for free.

A rare sale on some of PROOF’s mega popular 72 hour line. These are the shirts you can wear for 3 days straight without them starting to stink or feel gross. Note that the collars on these polos are made from the same merino-blend as the body of the shirts. Which feels great, but doesn’t stand up the best under a blazer or sportcoat if that’s what you’ll be using them for. But wow do they feel good, if you like the merino t-shirt/polo “thing” that has caught on these last few years. Select colors are on sale. That gray microstripe (top of the pile above) is extra tempting.

“Hey, do you have a recommendation for any super-cozy sweatpants?” … literally a text I got from a buddy the other day. Hi Michael!

“Protect ya neck.” 80% wool / 20% nylon.

Note that for sizing, if you’re under 6′ you’ll want the 21L. If you’re over 6′ you’ll want the 26L. As a recent convert to rucking, I (the Joe guy) can vouch for the hype. I was skeptical for the longest time. But after our beloved four-legged oxytocin provider crossed the rainbow bridge to the other side, I just started walking. Pretty much every day. Alone. Without my usual, furry partner. “Just walking” feels a little weird at first. But then if you start to do it at pace and get in a rhythm, it becomes really peaceful and oddly purposeful. You’re training for the thing humans have needed to do (get up and go somewhere) since we started crawling and farting around this spinning blue sphere. Adding a little weight gives it even more purpose. Because rucking (ie putting on a rucksack with a little weight in it) is cardio and strength training all at once, and it won’t leave you cooked for the rest of the day. So yeah. Nice looking packs, there. Clearly a splurge though. And thanks for listening.

A puffer, but a retro puffer. F&T’s take on classic 1970’s style mountain-wear. Four colors to pick from including navy, “teak,” brick red and dark forest green. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers and rancher jackets. These are made in Vietnam.

80s style sneakers made from good materials now at a cheap-sneaker price.

Back in stock. Three colors, with prices all over the place. Navy = $99. Charcoal = $118. Forest Green = $158. Sizes are scattered. Cozy and cool. As classic as it gets. 60% lambswool / 40% nylon. These may move really fast.

Probably last call on these for another year. Updated for this winter with a larger, reinforced leather heel section for those of us who use the toes on the opposite foot to pry off/kick off our slip-on shoes. An incredible, breathable, at home slipper/shoe/hybrid-thingy.

And the dark charcoal and black version. Even cheaper. TACTICAL SLIPPERS. Tacitc… tactica…. Tacticlippers! (obligatory.)

Looks great but just be aware that these appear to run a little short in the tail. The model in the pool-hall shot is 5’8″ and wearing a size medium (and sitting, clearly). Standing model untucked-shirt guy is 6’0″. And the tail barely covers his untucked shirt. So these are meant to be worn more casually. Fabric for the shell is 54% Wool, 40% Poly, 6% Other. Unlined back, smooth lining to the sleeves, and side tabs at the waist for a dialed in fit if you so choose. That tan guncheck (on the left) is $178, while the brown herringbone is a bit more but still on sale at $149. Sizes are scattered at best.

Somewhere all of the actors vying to be the next Bond are putting this on and heading to their screen tests. As seen in outfit #3 over here.

Vest/transitional weather season will be here soon enough. Lightly insulated. Snap side tabs at the back to dial in the fit if you so choose. Worth noting these aren’t made in the USA like their waxed truckers.

Full review here. In case you have a trip to a warm weather wedding already on the books. If so, then consider these as they’re a great, versatile pair of Italian made travel loafers. Did very well with our shoe expert when he reviewed them: “I was honestly surprised at just how comfortable and versatile these Astorflex Patnoflex travel loafers are. The leather is soft and supple, the insole is comfortable out of the box, and the mid-brown color pairs well with a ton of clothing options. Avg. Score: 4.5/5 – Definitely recommended – cooler than camp mocs, better than Sperrys.”

One of those items that showed up in the sale section last week and a few of us started to smell a bigger sale on the way. Always worth a mention when these get any kind of markdown. Full review of the suede option can be found here. Bummed the suede is stuck to full price at post time.

I mean. The thing about wearable symbolism is that it means many different things to many different people, right?

As low as they’ve gone for, but sizes are pretty picked over at post time. “Crunchy” style, highly functional, and wow does that suede look good. 100% waterproof, gore-tex lined, and a build that strikes the right balance between comfort and rugged performance.

Just want a more casual leaning, cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer? Then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. Ships/returns for free.

British Millerain waxed canvas. Not made in the USA like their famous waxed trucker, but still looks great from here. Also available in grey or green.

Hello Pants. I love lamp. A dappered space pick.

Cheers to making it to the end of this Huckberry sale post. A new addition to the Whiskey Peaks lineup. Heavy base, double wall construction, and as these are Whiskey Peaks, there’s a mountain in that base.

Huckberry’s annual Up to 40% off Winter Sale is set to run through Thursday Feb. 6th… but expect a lot of this stuff to sell out (at least in popular sizes and colors) long before that.