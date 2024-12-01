1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined (mostly) from the currently running Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale. It’s a (massive) mix of their house branded goods as well as some higher priced 3rd-party stuff. Nordstrom is one of the last true Department Stores left that seems to truly know how to mix those two categories (things they make, and things other brands make). It also helps that everything ships and returns for free with them. Note: As their half-yearly sales are a true clearance, sizes/color selection may move really fast.

Nordstrom: Peregrine UK Made Commando Wool Sweater – $126 ($180)

3-Pack Ribbed Crew Socks – $9.50 ($19)

Blake McKay Powell Lace-Up Boot – $109.90 ($165)

Leather Gloves – $69 (not on sale)



Others: True Classic Henley – $35 (via Amazon)

BR Factory Moleskin Tapered Fit Cargos – $36.80 ($45ish)

Seiko 5 Automatic Diver on Mesh – $208 (gray market)

Black and Tan

Nordstrom: UK Made Peregrine Waxed Jacket – $262.50 ($375)

Nordstrom Washable Merino Crew – $62.65 ($89.50)

Mavi Slim Straight Leg Jeans – $67.99 ($98)

Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses – $140 ($180)

Blake McKay Powell Lace-Up Boot – $109.90 ($165)

Leather Gloves – $69

Others: VAER Ameri-Quartz C5 Dirty Dozen – $254 ($299)



Embracing the Gray

Nordstrom: Hart Schaffner Marx Jacket – $318.75 ($425)

(Cheaper Jacket: Vince Camuto – $110 ($220))

Merino Grey Plaid Sportcoat – $279.29 ($399)

Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $39.99 ($59.50)

Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50 (not on sale. dang)

Merino Blend Dress Socks – $15 (or 3 for $36)

Bradley Chelseas – $96.99 ($129.95)

Others:

Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Tech Chino Pants – $35

(Pro tip: for bad weather, wear washable cheap trousers)

Timex Marlin Panda Chronograph – $110 ($179)

Totes “Gentleman’s” Wood Handle Umbrella – $23

The Waterproof Spray: Saphir Super Invulner Protector – $32



Creative Smart-Casual Workwear

Nordstrom: Knit Textured Wool Sport Coat = $261.75 ($349)

Washable Merino Crew – $79 ($89.50)

Slim Fit Flat Front Performance Chinos – $39.75 ($79.50)

Calvin Klein Colorblock Socks – $9.80 ($14)

Mercer Leather Belt – $33.17 ($49.50)



Others: Orient Bambino Vintage-style – $190

Allen Edmonds Suede Sneakers – $134.97 ($300)

Upgraded Athleisure

Nordstrom: Zella Vest – $44.85 ($69)

Washable Merino Quarter Zip – $66.50 ($95)

(Splurge: 100% Cashmere Quarter Zip – $122.50 ($175))

Zella Peak Lux Joggers – $79

Nike 6-Pack Everyday Training Socks – $21 ($28)

Nike Blazer Phantom Low – $104.96 ($130)

Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer – $140 ($180)

Others: Casio G-Shock GBM2100A-1A2 – $250

(A $250 G-shock. What a strange world we live in.)

The Nordstrom half-yearly sale is set to run through January 6th… but as it’s a true seasonal clearance don’t be surprised if stock and sizes sell out well before that.