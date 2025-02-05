Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale items – Top 10 Picks

That’s about as generous as it gets for Allen Edmonds and “sale’s on sale” deals. Sometimes they’ll run an extra 20% or 25% off. An extra 30% is a solid dip. And as long as you steer clear from anything tagged as an F2 (Factory 2nd) these shoes should ship and return for free. What follows is not a totally arbitrary top 10, as there’s a lot of weird stuff in the AE sale section right now. We filtered that stuff out (hopefully) and picks have been ranked with versatility, price and style in mind…

Number one. They’re well under $300, they’re crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, and the style is timeless. Plus… traction. The Dainite rubber sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big toothy, lug sole. Not at all. They look just fine with a suit. Perfect even. Good grip.

“Walked in and dream came trued it for ya.“ Espresso indeed. That price for a pair of Strands is a dream and then some. Also shown at the top of the post. That deep, rich, dark brown sure looks to be perfect. No, they won’t stand out quite like walnut or even chili. But that’s the point. Especially when you’ve got so much brogue detailing going on with the cap toe, medallion, etc. Leather soles. Again, great price for first quality Strands.

That’s a few bucks better than what they were going for during last fall’s big Rediscover America sale. Same shoe as #1, just with leather soles. For those who don’t need or want Dainite. $249 for first quality (not Factory 2nds), crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, ships free/returns for free dress shoes is something pretty darn good here in this day and age. Made in a bunch of colors, but the deep dark brown Mahogany is gonna be tough to beat.

For the minimalists. Plain toe, derby lacing instead of oxford, and all four of the Allen Edmonds wheelhouse colors are on sale.

Getting a little wild now. Green suede shoes? Sure. As long as it’s a dark, “hunter” green shown above and not a bright Kermit green. Sorry, Kermie. It ain’t easy, we know. These’ll look great with all sorts of lighter and brighter summer wear, and can also get some work in now with dark denim and an unconstructed sportcoat.

The rare pair of shoes on this list which are “imported” instead of crafted in Wisconsin. Gray suede is neutral, dark brown heel accent is a nice touch, and the white Italian Margom soles are a nice bonus.

Love my Liverpools… but they aren’t the most subtle shoes. They’re sleek, and the walnut shade certainly “pops” (***2017 #menswear word alert!***) against just about any color of trouser or jean worn with them. Excellent boots though. And the slim v-tread rubber sole is something many wish AE would offer on more of their models.

For the types who love wearing both your dress shoes as well as sleek boots with suits and sportcoats. Would have been higher up the list if they had a grippy, v-tread or Dainite sole. Soles are the usual leather. Also would have been higher up if there was confirmation that the burgundy leather was the same burgundy they use on their dress shoes. Maybe it’s just the lighting, but it looks a little shiny in their shots.

Wildcard! Because there’s more than shoes in the sale section getting an additional 30% off. Sizes Medium, Large, and XL available at post time. And what is it, Barbour blowout week?

Would get some compliments at a warm weather wedding or outdoor cocktail hour. But they just won’t see nearly as much use as the other picks on the list. If you’re somehow truly tempted, get the Strandmoks in the same green suede instead.

The extra 30% off Allen Edmonds sale items deal is set to expire Monday, 2/10/25.