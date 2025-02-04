Steal Alert: New Barbour items added to Huckberry sale

Looks like the big Huckberry winter sale got a small refresh of new goods, and the highlight has to be quite a bit of Barbour outerwear going on sale. Everything should ship/return for free since it’s all (well) over $98:

There it is. The Skyfall jacket. Just size medium left at post time. Not sure how many they have in stock either. Those should move very fast.

The more affordable option: Relwen Waxed Trap Blazer in Black Olive – $238 ($298). For those of us flinching at the Barbour’s price tag (me too) try Relwen’s Waxed Trap blazer. It’s on sale, all sizes are available, and it’s the same stylistic theory as the Beacon.

And now something similar, only a heck of a lot less pricey (but still pricey as it’s Barbour). Clearly the Corbridge is true outerwear instead of the blazer/sporting jacket hybrid that is the Beacon. But if you’re looking for a field jacket to be a field jacket and like Barbour, this be it. Stand collar with a corduroy lining. Available in olive (left and top of post) or the dark “rustic” on the right. Just sizes medium and large left at post time.

Traditional collar instead of stand-style. This time in a classic fit, and sized in more precise chest sizes with 36 and 38 left at post time. But know these are a relaxed fit made for layering.

Shorter than the field-inspired jackets and not waxed. Available in olive or black. Olive has medium and large left at post time, while black has medium, large and some XLs on hand.

Before the world was blanketed in puffers and cheap polar-fleece style vests… there were these. Heritage good looks, waterproof Sylkoil waxed cotton, and moleskin lined hand warmer pockets.

The Huckberry up to 40% off Winter Sale is set to expire this Thursday, 2/6/25. Full original picks can be found here if you’re interested.